After Christian Yelich helped give the Milwaukee Brewers a big early lead, Josh Hader preserved the win that nearly got away.

Hader struck out Ozzie Albies with two outs and the tying run on third in the ninth inning to save the 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

"They put a nice comeback on him, had some good at-bats against him, but he finished it," manager Craig Counsell said of Hader.