- The Atlanta Braves' longest-tenured season ticket holder passed away on Thursday. T.W. Lord was 91 years old, and he had season tickets to Braves games since 1969.

FOX 5 did a story with Lord in 2016, talking about the club's final season at Turner Field.

"It's sort of home," said Lord at the time of Turner Field. You know you just come in and sit down and watch the ballgames, and every one of them was exciting; and of course the years we were really in it, we all wanted to win."

According to an obituary on the website for Mayes Ward Dobbins funeral home, Lord died peacefully on July 4th, surrounded by his wife and children. The obituary says Lord was most proud of "30 years of service on the Cobb County Kennestone Hospital Authority Board of Trustees."

The obituary also had a request for those who wanted to remember Lord, saying: "In T. W.'s memory, please spend time with your family and friends and take a friend or a child to a Braves game."

Here is a link for more information: Mayes Ward Dobbin Funeral Home Obituary