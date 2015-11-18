< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Keuchel, Braves reach deal type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411486120.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411486120");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411486120-51269637"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dallas Keuchel" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Dallas Keuchel</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411486120-51269637" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, By FOX 5 Sports
Posted Jun 07 2019 10:11PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 10:12PM EDT id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411486120" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 Sports)</strong> - Free agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel and the Atlanta Braves have reached an agreement.</p> <p>The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner will be wearing a Braves jersey.</p> <p>The Atlanta Braves sent a release Friday night following their victory over the Miami Marlins. It reads:</p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>"The Atlanta Braves today agreed to terms with LHP Dallas Keuchel on a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2019 season. The lefty, who will wear No. 60, will be optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the club optioned RHP Darren O’Day to the 60-man injured list.</em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>"Keuchel, 31, won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015 after winning a career-best 20 games, and is a two-time All-Star and four-time recipient of the Gold Glove Award. From 2014, when he became a full-time starter, through last season, his 3.28 ERA (346 ER/950.1 IP) ranked fourth-best among all qualifying American League pitchers, while his 950.1 innings were fifth most. </em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>"The 6-foot-3, 207-pound native of Tulsa, OK, spent last season with the Houston Astros, going 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA (85 ER/204.2 IP) and 153 strikeouts in a career-most 34 starts. He also started two games in the postseason for the Astros, but did not receive a decision while compiling a 3.60 ERA.</em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>"Originally selected in the seventh round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft by Houston out of the University of Arkansas, Keuchel made his major league debut in 2012 with the Astros. He remained with the club until he became a free agent following the conclusion of last season, and went 76-63 with a 3.66 ERA (484 ER/1,189.1 IP) in 192 games, 183 starts for the Astros. He made 10 appearances, nine starts, for the Astros in the postseason, helping the club win the World Series in 2017. </em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>"Keuchel won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015 after going 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA (64 ER/232.0 IP). He led the league in wins and innings pitched that season, while his ERA ranked second. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Braves' Snitker selected to NL All-Star coaching staff</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">GIDEON RUBIN, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has selected Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker to the National League's All-Star coaching staff.</p><p>Roberts will manage the NL for a second straight year at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 9.</p><p>Roberts confirmed the 63-year-old Snitker's selection before Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants. Roberts and the Braves' fourth-year manager met in the 2018 NLDS. The Dodgers won the series 3-1.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/girls-field-day-at-the-benz" title="Girls' field day at the Benz" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20FIELD%20DAY%20FOR%20GIRLS%205P%20_WAGAcce9_146.mxf_00.00.53.27_1559958890039.png_7366172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20FIELD%20DAY%20FOR%20GIRLS%205P%20_WAGAcce9_146.mxf_00.00.53.27_1559958890039.png_7366172_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20FIELD%20DAY%20FOR%20GIRLS%205P%20_WAGAcce9_146.mxf_00.00.53.27_1559958890039.png_7366172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20FIELD%20DAY%20FOR%20GIRLS%205P%20_WAGAcce9_146.mxf_00.00.53.27_1559958890039.png_7366172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20FIELD%20DAY%20FOR%20GIRLS%205P%20_WAGAcce9_146.mxf_00.00.53.27_1559958890039.png_7366172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girls' field day at the Benz</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>To celebrate the kick-off of the Women's World Cup Atlanta's girls were invited to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a field day.</p><p>More than 160 girls, ages 5 to 14, participated in field day activities Friday afternoon.</p><p>The Atlanta Falcons Youth Foundation, the Atlanta United Foundation, and Good Sports hosted the event.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/after-devastating-leg-injuries-college-gymnast-from-huntersville-walks-at-her-wedding" title="After devastating leg injuries, college gymnast from Huntersville walks at her wedding" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Sam%20Cerio_walks%20at%20wedding%20after%20injuries_060719_1559917134121.jpg_7363385_ver1.0_1280_720_1559945870606.jpg_7365350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Sam%20Cerio_walks%20at%20wedding%20after%20injuries_060719_1559917134121.jpg_7363385_ver1.0_1280_720_1559945870606.jpg_7365350_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Sam%20Cerio_walks%20at%20wedding%20after%20injuries_060719_1559917134121.jpg_7363385_ver1.0_1280_720_1559945870606.jpg_7365350_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Sam%20Cerio_walks%20at%20wedding%20after%20injuries_060719_1559917134121.jpg_7363385_ver1.0_1280_720_1559945870606.jpg_7365350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Sam%20Cerio_walks%20at%20wedding%20after%20injuries_060719_1559917134121.jpg_7363385_ver1.0_1280_720_1559945870606.jpg_7365350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This photo posted to gymnast Sam Cerio&#39;s Instagram page shows her being able to walk down the aisle at her wedding this month after suffering severe injuries to both legs in a meet at LSU this April. Photo: Sam Cerio/Instagram" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>After devastating leg injuries, college gymnast from Huntersville walks at her wedding</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 06:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nearly two months after suffering gruesome injuries in a meet at LSU, star gymnast Sam Cerio is back on her feet -- and walked down the aisle at her wedding.</p><p>In a post on her Instagram page , Cerio shared a photo of her celebrating her marriage to fiancé Trey Wood in Alabama.</p><p>Back in April, the Huntersville native was attempting a tumbling pass during her floor exercise routine at the NCAA gymnastics regional in Baton Rouge, Louisiana when she landed awkwardly, dislocating both knees and tearing ligaments in both legs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-robber-who-used-13-year-old-girl-to-set-trap-arrested"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20CALVIN%20SMITH%20ARRESTED%205P%20_00.00.35.08_1559959637782.png_7366184_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V CALVIN SMITH ARRESTED 5P _00.00.35.08_1559959637782.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Robber who used 13-year-old girl to set trap arrested</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-bandanna-bandit-crook-caught-on-camera-cruising-around-on-stolen-lawn-mowers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20MOWER%20THEFT%20VIDEO%205P_00.00.02.08_1559958783809.png_7366148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P MOWER THEFT VIDEO 5P_00.00.02.08_1559958783809.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Bandanna bandit:' Crook caught on camera cruising around on stolen lawn mowers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/president-trump-suspends-plan-to-impose-tariff-on-mexican-products"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_20190530191947-400801-400801-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>President Trump suspends plan to impose tariff on Mexican products</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/no-need-to-worry-about-the-football-field-sized-asteroid-that-is-headed-in-earths-direction-space"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/LOCATION_1559951440462_7365809_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The massive space rock, which has a diameter of 164 feet, will likely fly by the planet on Sept. 9, 2019. id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/braves-snitker-selected-to-nl-all-star-coaching-staff" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/06/12/vlcsnap-1274-02-03-14h01m50s933_1465776785312_1433165_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/06/12/vlcsnap-1274-02-03-14h01m50s933_1465776785312_1433165_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/06/12/vlcsnap-1274-02-03-14h01m50s933_1465776785312_1433165_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/06/12/vlcsnap-1274-02-03-14h01m50s933_1465776785312_1433165_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/06/12/vlcsnap-1274-02-03-14h01m50s933_1465776785312_1433165_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Braves' Snitker selected to NL All-Star coaching staff</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/keuchel-braves-reach-deal" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2015/11/18/keuchel2015_1447888184844_506072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dallas&#x20;Keuchel" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Keuchel, Braves reach deal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-bandanna-bandit-crook-caught-on-camera-cruising-around-on-stolen-lawn-mowers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20MOWER%20THEFT%20VIDEO%205P_00.00.02.08_1559958783809.png_7366148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20MOWER%20THEFT%20VIDEO%205P_00.00.02.08_1559958783809.png_7366148_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20MOWER%20THEFT%20VIDEO%205P_00.00.02.08_1559958783809.png_7366148_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20MOWER%20THEFT%20VIDEO%205P_00.00.02.08_1559958783809.png_7366148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20MOWER%20THEFT%20VIDEO%205P_00.00.02.08_1559958783809.png_7366148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Bandanna bandit:' Crook caught on camera cruising around on stolen lawn mowers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/girls-field-day-at-the-benz" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20FIELD%20DAY%20FOR%20GIRLS%205P%20_WAGAcce9_146.mxf_00.00.53.27_1559958890039.png_7366172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20FIELD%20DAY%20FOR%20GIRLS%205P%20_WAGAcce9_146.mxf_00.00.53.27_1559958890039.png_7366172_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20FIELD%20DAY%20FOR%20GIRLS%205P%20_WAGAcce9_146.mxf_00.00.53.27_1559958890039.png_7366172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20FIELD%20DAY%20FOR%20GIRLS%205P%20_WAGAcce9_146.mxf_00.00.53.27_1559958890039.png_7366172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20FIELD%20DAY%20FOR%20GIRLS%205P%20_WAGAcce9_146.mxf_00.00.53.27_1559958890039.png_7366172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girls' field day at the Benz</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-investigate-serial-break-ins-at-atlanta-restaurant" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/may31_1559956779505_7366013_ver1.0_1559957648849_7366222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/may31_1559956779505_7366013_ver1.0_1559957648849_7366222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/may31_1559956779505_7366013_ver1.0_1559957648849_7366222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/may31_1559956779505_7366013_ver1.0_1559957648849_7366222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/may31_1559956779505_7366013_ver1.0_1559957648849_7366222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police investigate serial break-ins at Atlanta restaurant</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 