- Free agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel and the Atlanta Braves have reached an agreement.

The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner will be wearing a Braves jersey.

The Atlanta Braves sent a release Friday night following their victory over the Miami Marlins. It reads:

"The Atlanta Braves today agreed to terms with LHP Dallas Keuchel on a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2019 season. The lefty, who will wear No. 60, will be optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the club optioned RHP Darren O’Day to the 60-man injured list.

"Keuchel, 31, won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015 after winning a career-best 20 games, and is a two-time All-Star and four-time recipient of the Gold Glove Award. From 2014, when he became a full-time starter, through last season, his 3.28 ERA (346 ER/950.1 IP) ranked fourth-best among all qualifying American League pitchers, while his 950.1 innings were fifth most.

"The 6-foot-3, 207-pound native of Tulsa, OK, spent last season with the Houston Astros, going 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA (85 ER/204.2 IP) and 153 strikeouts in a career-most 34 starts. He also started two games in the postseason for the Astros, but did not receive a decision while compiling a 3.60 ERA.

"Originally selected in the seventh round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft by Houston out of the University of Arkansas, Keuchel made his major league debut in 2012 with the Astros. He remained with the club until he became a free agent following the conclusion of last season, and went 76-63 with a 3.66 ERA (484 ER/1,189.1 IP) in 192 games, 183 starts for the Astros. He made 10 appearances, nine starts, for the Astros in the postseason, helping the club win the World Series in 2017.

"Keuchel won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015 after going 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA (64 ER/232.0 IP). He led the league in wins and innings pitched that season, while his ERA ranked second. He became just the third Astros pitcher to win the award, joining RHP Roger Clemens (2004) and RHP Mike Scott (1986)"

RELATED: Keuchel, Braves near 1-year deal for about $13M