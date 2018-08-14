< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423141747" data-article-version="1.0">Julio Teheran goes 7 innings to help Braves beat Marlins 8-4</h1>
</header> Braves beat Marlins 8-4" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/julio-teheran-goes-7-innings-to-help-braves-beat-marlins-8-4" addthis:title="Julio Teheran goes 7 innings to help Braves beat Marlins 8-4"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423141747.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423141747");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423141747-353343646"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/14/aunca_1534297397103_5929901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/14/aunca_1534297397103_5929901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/14/aunca_1534297397103_5929901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/14/aunca_1534297397103_5929901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/14/aunca_1534297397103_5929901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ronald Acuna Jr." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Ronald Acuna Jr.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423141747-353343646" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/14/aunca_1534297397103_5929901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/14/aunca_1534297397103_5929901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/14/aunca_1534297397103_5929901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/14/aunca_1534297397103_5929901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/14/aunca_1534297397103_5929901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ronald Acuna Jr." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Ronald Acuna Jr.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/julio-teheran-goes-7-innings-to-help-braves-beat-marlins-8-4">STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 11:14PM EDT</span></p>
</div> Ozzie Albies went 4 for 5 and hit his 18th homer.</p><p>Teheran (7-7) pitched seven innings, struck out seven, hit a sacrifice fly and departed with a 6-1 lead.</p><p>Starlin Castro homered for the Marlins' only run off Teheran in his four outings against them this year. The right-hander's ERA is 0.36 versus Miami and 4.02 against the rest of the majors.</p><p>Teheran isn't the only pitcher dominating the Marlins. The NL East-leading Braves improved to 11-3 this year against last-place Miami, including 7-1 at Marlins Park.</p><p>Caleb Smith (7-6) allowed 10 hits and six runs, both season highs, in 4 2/3 innings.</p><p>Castro went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, including a run-scoring single in Miami's three-run eighth.</p><p>Marlins manager Don Mattingly was ejected in the fifth for arguing about a balk, and Smith was gone before the inning ended, too, after the Braves scored five runs, including Acuña's first homer. He has seven in 13 games against Miami this year.</p><p>RISING STOCK</p><p>Marlins left-hander Wei-Yin Chen pitched three perfect innings with four strikeouts, which lowered his ERA to 6.24. It was 8.21 on July 14.</p><p>ROSTER MOVES</p><p>Braves: Before the game, they recalled RHP Patrick Weigel from Triple-A Gwinnett. He has never pitched in the majors.</p><p>Marlins: They placed RHP Tayron Guerrero (torn nail, right middle finger) on the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Tyler Kinley from Triple-A New Orleans.</p><p>INJURY REPORT</p><p>Marlins RHP Drew Steckenrider (elbow), who hasn't pitched since May 6, will undergo arthroscopic surgery and miss the rest of the season. He's expected to be fully healthy for spring training next year.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>Marlins: A crowd of nearly 30,000 is expected for University of Miami night Saturday, with RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-10, 4.50) scheduled to start. In his past six starts, Alcantara is 0-4 with a 7.29 ERA.</p><p>Braves: RHP Mike Soroka (10-2, 2.45) is scheduled to start. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404981" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/olympic-skier-bode-miller-and-wife-morgan-expecting-twin-boys-year-after-daughters-drowning-death" title="Olympic skier Bode Miller and wife Morgan expecting twin boys year after daughter's drowning death" data-articleId="423435072" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/Olympic_skier_Bode_Miller_and_wife_Morga_0_7587966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/Olympic_skier_Bode_Miller_and_wife_Morga_0_7587966_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/Olympic_skier_Bode_Miller_and_wife_Morga_0_7587966_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/Olympic_skier_Bode_Miller_and_wife_Morga_0_7587966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/Olympic_skier_Bode_Miller_and_wife_Morga_0_7587966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Olympic skier Bode Miller and wife Morgan announced Monday that they are expecting twin boys, about a year after their daughter’s drowning death." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Olympic skier Bode Miller and wife Morgan expecting twin boys year after daughter's drowning death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 03:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 05:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Olympic skier Bode Miller and wife Morgan announced Monday that they are expecting twin boys, about a year after their daughter’s drowning death. </p><p>“Twins! Identical twins!” Bode, 41, said on an Instagram post. “Couldn’t be more excited to grow this beautiful family my wife and I have created. Dream come true.” </p><p>He included a photo of his four children, daughter Neesy Dacey, 11, and sons Samuel Bode, 6, Nash Skan, 4, and Easton Vaughn Rek, 10 months. His wife Morgan was pregnant with Easton at the time of their daughter Emeline’s death last June. She was 19 months old at the time. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/falcons-safety-ricardo-allen-primed-for-comeback-season" title="Falcons safety Ricardo Allen primed for comeback season" data-articleId="423389124" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/ricardo%20allen_1565626900856.jpg_7587585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/ricardo%20allen_1565626900856.jpg_7587585_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/ricardo%20allen_1565626900856.jpg_7587585_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/ricardo%20allen_1565626900856.jpg_7587585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/ricardo%20allen_1565626900856.jpg_7587585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Falcons safety Ricardo Allen primed for comeback season</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span>, <span class="author">Kelly Price</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 12:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 04:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - After a few minutes, the tingling feeling in Ricardo Allen's foot still wasn't going away. That's when he knew.</p><p>"I could still feel it," Allen said in the Falcons' first installment of their "Comeback Series," released this afternoon. "The numbness, the tinging sensation wasn't going away. I was like, 'this might actually be something.'"</p><p>Instead of having the breakout year he was hoping for in 2018, Allen was sidelined with a torn Achilles tendon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/martinez-scores-2-more-goals-atlanta-united-beats-nycfc-2-1" title="Martínez scores 2 more goals, Atlanta United beats NYCFC 2-1" data-articleId="423292623" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/11/josef%20martinez_1565563371587.jpg_7586704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/11/josef%20martinez_1565563371587.jpg_7586704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/11/josef%20martinez_1565563371587.jpg_7586704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/11/josef%20martinez_1565563371587.jpg_7586704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/11/josef%20martinez_1565563371587.jpg_7586704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Martínez scores 2 more goals, Atlanta United beats NYCFC 2-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 06:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 06:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Josef Martínez scored twice to extend his MLS-record goals streak to 10 games and Atlanta United beat New York City FC 2-1 on Sunday.</p><p>Martínez has 10 goals in Atlanta's last seven games and scored 15 times in his last 10.</p><p>Defending champion Atlanta (13-9-3) has won four of its last five games.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/olive-garden-offering-very-limited-number-of-lifetime-pasta-passes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/lifetime%20pasta%20award_1565634496893.jpg_7587846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Lifetime Pasta Passes will guarantee access to unlimited pasta, salad and breadsticks for life. (Photo by Olive Garden)" title="lifetime pasta award_1565634496893.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Olive Garden offering very limited number of ‘Lifetime Pasta Passes'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/olympic-skier-bode-miller-and-wife-morgan-expecting-twin-boys-year-after-daughters-drowning-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/GettyImages-487377551%20THUMB_1565640926827.jpg_7588008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Skier Bode Miller with wife Morgan Beck attend the 2014 AOL Digital Content NewFronts at the Duggal Greenhouse on April 29, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/FilmMagic)" title="487377551_1565640926827-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Olympic skier Bode Miller and wife Morgan expecting twin boys year after daughter's drowning death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/at-least-4-dogs-die-after-swimming-in-water-tainted-by-toxic-algae-according-to-owners"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/BlueGreenAlgae_Banner_Getty_1565636770150_7587864_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Signs warn people about the cyanobacteria blooms in the Charles River in Boston. Cyanobacteria have caused the deaths of at least four dogs in the last week after they swam in contaminated water.(Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe/Getty Images)" title="BlueGreenAlgae_Banner_Getty_1565636770150-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>At least 4 dogs die after swimming in water tainted by toxic algae, according to owners</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chick-fil-a-officially-rolls-out-mac-and-cheese-to-its-menu-nationwide"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/chick-fil-a%20mac%20and%20cheese_1565629149969.jpg_7587627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chick-fil-A mac and cheese will be available Aug. 12. id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/olympic-skier-bode-miller-and-wife-morgan-expecting-twin-boys-year-after-daughters-drowning-death" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/GettyImages-487377551%20THUMB_1565640926827.jpg_7588008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/GettyImages-487377551%20THUMB_1565640926827.jpg_7588008_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/GettyImages-487377551%20THUMB_1565640926827.jpg_7588008_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/GettyImages-487377551%20THUMB_1565640926827.jpg_7588008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/GettyImages-487377551%20THUMB_1565640926827.jpg_7588008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Skier&#x20;Bode&#x20;Miller&#x20;with&#x20;wife&#x20;Morgan&#x20;Beck&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;2014&#x20;AOL&#x20;Digital&#x20;Content&#x20;NewFronts&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Duggal&#x20;Greenhouse&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2014&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Brooklyn&#x20;borough&#x20;of&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mike&#x20;Pont&#x2f;FilmMagic&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Olympic skier Bode Miller and wife Morgan expecting twin boys year after daughter's drowning death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/officials-georgia-man-killed-in-crash-on-blue-ridge-parkway-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officials: Georgia man killed in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/copy-of-man-convicted-of-robberies-targeting-asian-owned-businesses" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/22/P%20VIOLENT%20ROBBERS%20STRIKE%20AGAIN%205P%20%20_00.01.17.16_1511401791640_4555045_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/22/P%20VIOLENT%20ROBBERS%20STRIKE%20AGAIN%205P%20%20_00.01.17.16_1511401791640_4555045_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/22/P%20VIOLENT%20ROBBERS%20STRIKE%20AGAIN%205P%20%20_00.01.17.16_1511401791640_4555045_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/22/P%20VIOLENT%20ROBBERS%20STRIKE%20AGAIN%205P%20%20_00.01.17.16_1511401791640_4555045_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/22/P%20VIOLENT%20ROBBERS%20STRIKE%20AGAIN%205P%20%20_00.01.17.16_1511401791640_4555045_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man convicted of robberies targeting Asian-owned businesses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/authorities-georgia-sheriff-died-of-self-inflicted-gunshot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/washington%20sheriff_1565642051762.jpg_7587965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/washington%20sheriff_1565642051762.jpg_7587965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/washington%20sheriff_1565642051762.jpg_7587965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/washington%20sheriff_1565642051762.jpg_7587965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/washington%20sheriff_1565642051762.jpg_7587965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sheriff&#x20;Thomas&#x20;H&#x2e;&#x20;Smith&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Washington&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x20;website&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Authorities: Georgia sheriff died of self-inflicted gunshot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-man-dies-after-car-slams-into-louisiana-utility-pole-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Georgia man dies after car slams into Louisiana utility pole</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 