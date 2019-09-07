< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Julio Jones, Falcons agree to 3-year, $66M extension id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427822216" data-article-version="1.0">Julio Jones, Falcons agree to 3-year, $66M extension</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-427822216" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Julio Jones, Falcons agree to 3-year, $66M extension&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/julio-jones-falcons-agree-to-3-year-66m-extension" data-title="Julio Jones, Falcons agree to 3-year, $66M extension" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/julio-jones-falcons-agree-to-3-year-66m-extension" addthis:title="Julio Jones, Falcons agree to 3-year, $66M extension"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427822216.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427822216");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427822216-427820389"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/07/Getty_JulioJones_090719_1567890098257_7644795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/07/Getty_JulioJones_090719_1567890098257_7644795_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/07/Getty_JulioJones_090719_1567890098257_7644795_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/07/Getty_JulioJones_090719_1567890098257_7644795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/07/Getty_JulioJones_090719_1567890098257_7644795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427822216-427820389" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/07/Getty_JulioJones_090719_1567890098257_7644795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/07/Getty_JulioJones_090719_1567890098257_7644795_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/07/Getty_JulioJones_090719_1567890098257_7644795_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/07/Getty_JulioJones_090719_1567890098257_7644795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/07/Getty_JulioJones_090719_1567890098257_7644795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div By FOX 5 Sports
Posted Sep 07 2019 05:02PM EDT It locks in Jones through the 2023 season and removes a potentially major headache for the Falcons before Sunday's game at Minnesota.</p><p>The deal was announced as the team was departing for Minneapolis.</p><p>Jones first sought a new contract more than a year ago. He reported for training camp when the Falcons enhanced his current deal and agreed to discuss a lucrative new extension before this season.</p><p>Negotiations dragged on far longer than expected, putting in doubt whether Jones would suit up against the Vikings.</p><p>In a press release by the Falcons, the team's GM Thomas Dimitroff said that Jones was always part of the team's plan.</p><p>"There are a handful of elite receivers and Julio is certainly a part of that group, not only because of his production on the field but his leadership off the field and in the locker room," GM Thomas Dimitroff said. "Julio has been a cornerstone of our organization for several years and we have always intended for that to continue for years to come."</p><p>Quarterback Matt Ryan said in a statement that Jones was "a huge part of my career up until this point."</p><p>"Obviously, he's an unbelievable teammate. He's a great friend," Ryan said. "I'd love to play with him my entire career. He's one of the absolute best to ever do it. More Sports Stories

Foltynewicz sharp again, Braves beat Phillies 7-2
By ROB MAADDI, AP Sports Writer
Posted Sep 09 2019 10:00PM EDT
Updated Sep 09 2019 10:59PM EDT

Mike Foltynewicz threw seven impressive innings, Josh Donaldson and Ronald Acuna Jr. hit homers and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Monday night.

Atlanta increased its lead over Washington to 9 ½ games and reduced its magic number to 10 with 17 games remaining. The Phillies entered two games behind the Cubs for the second wild-card spot in the NL.

Foltynewicz (6-5) retired the first 13 batters before Corey Dickerson went deep in the fifth. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Foltynewicz sharp again, Braves beat Phillies 7-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ROB MAADDI, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 10:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 10:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mike Foltynewicz threw seven impressive innings, Josh Donaldson and Ronald Acuna Jr. hit homers and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Monday night.</p><p>Atlanta increased its lead over Washington to 9 ½ games and reduced its magic number to 10 with 17 games remaining. The Phillies entered two games behind the Cubs for the second wild-card spot in the NL.</p><p>Foltynewicz (6-5) retired the first 13 batters before Corey Dickerson went deep in the fifth. He gave up three hits, one run and struck out seven. The right-hander won his fifth straight decision. Falcons send 2019 first-round pick to injured reserve
By FOX 5 Sports, Kelly Price
Posted Sep 09 2019 06:52PM EDT
Updated Sep 09 2019 07:03PM EDT

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - Falcons rookie guard Chris Lindstrom, the No. 14 overall draft pick, has a broken foot and will spend the next eight weeks on injured reserve.

The team also announced Monday night it has agreed to terms with offensive lineman John Wetzel, who was with the Falcons during training camp. The Boston College product originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Oakland Raiders after the 2013 draft. He has seen action in 40 games with 24 starts at both right and left tackle, and right guard.

Lindstrom is also a former Boston College standout, and he quickly won the right guard job this spring. (AP) - Falcons rookie guard Chris Lindstrom, the No. 14 overall draft pick, has a broken foot and will spend the next eight weeks on injured reserve.</p><p>The team also announced Monday night it has agreed to terms with offensive lineman John Wetzel, who was with the Falcons during training camp. The Boston College product originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Oakland Raiders after the 2013 draft. He has seen action in 40 games with 24 starts at both right and left tackle, and right guard.</p><p>Lindstrom is also a former Boston College standout, and he quickly won the right guard job this spring. The rookie was hurt in Sunday's season-opening loss at Minnesota, leaving in the third quarter and not returning.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/red-sox-part-ways-with-baseball-boss-dave-dombrowski" title="Red Sox part ways with baseball boss Dave Dombrowski" data-articleId="427985344" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/getty%20image%20red%20sox_1568038950103.jpg_7646440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/getty%20image%20red%20sox_1568038950103.jpg_7646440_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/getty%20image%20red%20sox_1568038950103.jpg_7646440_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/getty%20image%20red%20sox_1568038950103.jpg_7646440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/getty%20image%20red%20sox_1568038950103.jpg_7646440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty Image" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Red Sox part ways with baseball boss Dave Dombrowski
By The Associated Press
Posted Sep 09 2019 10:20AM EDT
Updated Sep 09 2019 10:22AM EDT

The Boston Red Sox parted ways Sunday with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski less than a year after winning the World Series.

Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg made the announcement following a 10-5 loss to the New York Yankees that dropped the defending champions 17½ games behind their longtime AL East rivals. Boston, which had won three straight AL East titles, would be eliminated from the division race with a loss in the series finale on Monday night.</p><p>A veteran baseball executive who built a World Series champion in Miami and helped the Tigers win two AL pennants, Dombrowski was brought in to steady the Red Sox front office in 2015 with the team in the middle of back-to-back last-place finishes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20DEKALB%20SCHOOLS%20NEW%20TAX%20RALLY%2010P%20_00.00.30.21_1568083236346.png_7648125_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P DEKALB SCHOOLS NEW TAX RALLY 10P _00.00.30.21_1568083236346.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Opposition to DeKalb County 'GO bond' proposal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-for-gunman-who-ran-over-robbed-shopper-in-store-parking-lot"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20PEDESTRIAN%20ROBBED%20AND%20HIT%2010P%20_00.00.26.14_1568081538614.png_7647685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P PEDESTRIAN ROBBED AND HIT 10P _00.00.26.14_1568081538614.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Search for gunman who ran over, robbed shopper in store parking lot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/democrat-jon-ossoff-enters-senate-2020-race"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/05/24/Ossoff_5pm_0_3369315_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Ossoff_5pm_0_20170525001530"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democrat Jon Ossoff enters Senate 2020 race</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5283_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5283"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/opposition-to-dekalb-county-go-bond-proposal" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20DEKALB%20SCHOOLS%20NEW%20TAX%20RALLY%2010P%20_00.00.30.21_1568083236346.png_7648125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20DEKALB%20SCHOOLS%20NEW%20TAX%20RALLY%2010P%20_00.00.30.21_1568083236346.png_7648125_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20DEKALB%20SCHOOLS%20NEW%20TAX%20RALLY%2010P%20_00.00.30.21_1568083236346.png_7648125_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20DEKALB%20SCHOOLS%20NEW%20TAX%20RALLY%2010P%20_00.00.30.21_1568083236346.png_7648125_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20DEKALB%20SCHOOLS%20NEW%20TAX%20RALLY%2010P%20_00.00.30.21_1568083236346.png_7648125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Opposition to DeKalb County 'GO bond' proposal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-for-gunman-who-ran-over-robbed-shopper-in-store-parking-lot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20PEDESTRIAN%20ROBBED%20AND%20HIT%2010P%20_00.00.26.14_1568081538614.png_7647685_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20PEDESTRIAN%20ROBBED%20AND%20HIT%2010P%20_00.00.26.14_1568081538614.png_7647685_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20PEDESTRIAN%20ROBBED%20AND%20HIT%2010P%20_00.00.26.14_1568081538614.png_7647685_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20PEDESTRIAN%20ROBBED%20AND%20HIT%2010P%20_00.00.26.14_1568081538614.png_7647685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20PEDESTRIAN%20ROBBED%20AND%20HIT%2010P%20_00.00.26.14_1568081538614.png_7647685_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search for gunman who ran over, robbed shopper in store parking lot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/democrat-jon-ossoff-enters-senate-2020-race" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/05/24/Ossoff_5pm_0_3369315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/05/24/Ossoff_5pm_0_3369315_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/05/24/Ossoff_5pm_0_3369315_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/05/24/Ossoff_5pm_0_3369315_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/05/24/Ossoff_5pm_0_3369315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democrat Jon Ossoff enters Senate 2020 race</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sarah-palin-s-husband-appears-to-be-seeking-a-divorce" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/Sarah%20Palin%20WTVT%20GettyImages-120973295_1568078947467.jpg_7647905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/Sarah%20Palin%20WTVT%20GettyImages-120973295_1568078947467.jpg_7647905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/Sarah%20Palin%20WTVT%20GettyImages-120973295_1568078947467.jpg_7647905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/Sarah%20Palin%20WTVT%20GettyImages-120973295_1568078947467.jpg_7647905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/Sarah%20Palin%20WTVT%20GettyImages-120973295_1568078947467.jpg_7647905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;Alaska&#x20;Governor&#x20;Sarah&#x20;Palin&#x20;&#x28;R&#x29;&#x20;talks&#x20;with&#x20;her&#x20;husband&#x20;Todd&#x20;Palin&#x20;before&#x20;appearing&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Sean&#x20;Hannity&#x20;Show&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;Iowa&#x20;State&#x20;Fair&#x20;August&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2011&#x20;in&#x20;Des&#x20;Moines&#x2c;&#x20;Iowa&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sarah Palin's husband appears to be seeking a divorce</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-governor-signs-vaccine-bills-he-demanded-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California governor signs vaccine bills he demanded</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> 