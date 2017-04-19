< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Kemp appointing committee to oversee preservation of Governor's Mansion"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/i-team/gov-kemp-appointing-committee-to-oversee-preservation-of-governors-mansion">Gov. Kemp appointing committee to oversee preservation of Governor's Mansion</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/police-video-shows-crooks-stealing-atm"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/V%20DUNWOODY%20CVS%20ATM%20ROBBERY%2010P%20_WAGAfb11_146.mxf_00.00.06.08_1560909421132.png_7417052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police: Video shows crooks stealing ATM"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/police-video-shows-crooks-stealing-atm">Police: Video shows crooks stealing ATM</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/national-news/fbi-releases-photos-of-south-carolina-teddy-bear-bomb"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/TEDDY%20BEAR%20BOMBER%2010P%20_00.00.08.04_1560909397514.png_7417048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FBI releases photos of South Carolina teddy bear bomb"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/national-news/fbi-releases-photos-of-south-carolina-teddy-bear-bomb">FBI releases photos of South Carolina teddy bear bomb</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/national-news/report-of-dead-infant-was-actually-life-like-doll">Report of 'dead infant' was actually life-like doll</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/i-team/gov-kemp-appointing-committee-to-oversee-preservation-of-governors-mansion">Gov. Kemp appointing committee to oversee preservation of Governor's Mansion</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/police-video-shows-crooks-stealing-atm">Police: Video shows crooks stealing ATM</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/national-news/fbi-releases-photos-of-south-carolina-teddy-bear-bomb">FBI releases photos of South Carolina teddy bear bomb</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/decatur-looking-for-3-men-in-violent-armed-robbery">Decatur looking for 3 men in violent armed robbery</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/atlanta-area-residents-concerned-over-deaths-in-dominican-republic">Atlanta area residents concerned over deaths in Dominican Republic</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/members-of-the-exonerated-central-park-5-visit-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Exonerated_1560881391509_7414287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Members of the Exonerated Central Park 5 visit Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/members-of-the-exonerated-central-park-5-visit-good-day-atlanta">Members of the Exonerated Central Park 5 visit Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/essence-atkins-talks-ambitions-premiere-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Essence_Atkins_previews__Ambitions__0_7413651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Essence Atkins talks 'Ambitions' premiere on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/essence-atkins-talks-ambitions-premiere-on-good-day-atlanta">Essence Atkins talks 'Ambitions' premiere on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/learning-the-secrets-of-sushi-at-o-ku-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/OKu_061819_1560862429674_7413175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/learning-the-secrets-of-sushi-at-o-ku-atlanta">Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/star-941-s-jenn-hobby-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Jenn_Hobby_on_Jay_Z_s_philanthropy_0_7405290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="STAR 94.1's Jenn Hobby on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/star-941-s-jenn-hobby-on-good-day-atlanta">STAR 94.1's Jenn Hobby on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/members-of-the-exonerated-central-park-5-visit-good-day-atlanta">Members of the Exonerated Central Park 5 visit Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/essence-atkins-talks-ambitions-premiere-on-good-day-atlanta">Essence Atkins talks 'Ambitions' premiere on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/learning-the-secrets-of-sushi-at-o-ku-atlanta">Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/star-941-s-jenn-hobby-on-good-day-atlanta">STAR 94.1's Jenn Hobby on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-man-to-be-featured-on-so-you-think-you-can-dance-">Atlanta man to be featured on 'So You Think You Can Dance'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-cookie-shop-on-wheels-visits-good-day-atlanta">'Cookie shop on wheels' visits Good Day Atlanta</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/members-of-the-exonerated-central-park-5-visit-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Exonerated_1560881391509_7414287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Members of the Exonerated Central Park 5 visit Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/members-of-the-exonerated-central-park-5-visit-good-day-atlanta">Members of the Exonerated Central Park 5 visit Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/essence-atkins-talks-ambitions-premiere-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Essence_Atkins_previews__Ambitions__0_7413651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Essence Atkins talks 'Ambitions' premiere on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/essence-atkins-talks-ambitions-premiere-on-good-day-atlanta">Essence Atkins talks 'Ambitions' premiere on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/learning-the-secrets-of-sushi-at-o-ku-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/OKu_061819_1560862429674_7413175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/learning-the-secrets-of-sushi-at-o-ku-atlanta">Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/star-941-s-jenn-hobby-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Jenn_Hobby_on_Jay_Z_s_philanthropy_0_7405290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="STAR 94.1's Jenn Hobby on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/star-941-s-jenn-hobby-on-good-day-atlanta">STAR 94.1's Jenn Hobby on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/members-of-the-exonerated-central-park-5-visit-good-day-atlanta">Members of the Exonerated Central Park 5 visit Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/essence-atkins-talks-ambitions-premiere-on-good-day-atlanta">Essence Atkins talks 'Ambitions' premiere on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/learning-the-secrets-of-sushi-at-o-ku-atlanta">Learning the secrets of sushi at O-Ku Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/star-941-s-jenn-hobby-on-good-day-atlanta">STAR 94.1's Jenn Hobby on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-man-to-be-featured-on-so-you-think-you-can-dance-">Atlanta man to be featured on 'So You Think You Can Dance'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-cookie-shop-on-wheels-visits-good-day-atlanta">'Cookie shop on wheels' visits Good Day Atlanta</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/community">Helping Hands</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> Jason deGrom, Alonso lead Mets past East-leading Braves 10-2 Jason deGrom, Alonso lead Mets past East-leading Braves 10-2 lead Mets past East-leading Braves 10-2"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413472256.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413472256");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413472256-249618650"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413472256-249618650" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" By The Associated Press
Posted Jun 18 2019 11:11PM EDT Julio Teheran for six runs over four innings and cruised to a victory that eased some of the tension from a disappointing season.</p><p>DeGrom (4-6) dominated, allowing just five hits, struck out 10 and helped himself at the plate, leading off the sixth with a double and coming around to score.</p><p>Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson hit back-to-back homers off deGrom in the ninth, ending a bid for the second shutout and fourth complete game of his career. Robert Gsellman came on for the beleaguered Mets bullpen to strike out the final two Atlanta hitters.</p><p>Michael Conforto added a long homer in the eighth, and Jeff McNeil went deep in the ninth to finish off the 15-hit barrage.</p><p>Conforto and Todd Frazier both had two RBIs. McNeil added three hits, and every Mets starter had at least one.</p><p>Teheran (5-5) lost for the first time since April 30.</p><p>REDS 4, ASTROS 3</p><p>CINCINNATI (AP) - Jesse Winker and Derek Dietrich homered off Justin Verlander in the first inning and Cincinnati beat Houston to clinch its first series win in nearly a month.</p><p>The Reds won a series for the first time since May 24-26, when they took two of three from the Cubs. The Astros hadn't dropped a series since April 29-May 2.</p><p>Winker connected on the fourth pitch from Verlander (9-3). Joey Votto doubled and Dietrich's first homer since May 28 made it 3-0. Kyle Farmer added a homer in the seventh off.</p><p>Verlander went seven innings and struck out eight.</p><p>Anthony DeSclafani (4-3) pitched into the sixth inning and gave up six hits. Michael Lorenzen retired the side in order in the ninth for his second straight save and fourth overall.</p><p>TIGERS 5, PIRATES 4</p><p>PITTSBURGH (AP) - Nicholas Castellanos trotted home when a potential double play in the eighth turned into an RBI fielder's choice due to some indecisiveness by Pittsburgh second baseman Adam Frazier.</p><p>The Tigers loaded the bases off Kyle Crick (2-3) with one out when Brandon Dixon hit a grounder that rolled under Crick's glove right to Frazier. Instead of flipping to shortstop Kevin Newman in hopes of turning an inning-ending double play, Frazier tried to tag Detroit's Christin Stewart between first and second. Stewart backed off to avoid the tag, breaking up the play and forcing for Frazier to settle for one out instead of two.</p><p>Buck Farmer (4-4) earned the win. Shane Greene earned his American League-leading 21st save. Miguel Cabrera had two hits as Detroit beat the Pirates for just the second time in their last 10 meetings.</p><p>Bell hit his 20th home run for Pittsburgh. Jung Ho Kang hit an RBI triple - his first three-base hit since 2015 - and Colin Moran added to Pittsburgh's major-league leading pinch-hit total on an RBI single in the seventh.</p><p>ANGELS 3, BLUE JAYS 1</p><p>TORONTO (AP) - Tyler Skaggs pitched into the eighth inning, Kole Calhoun and Brian Goodwin hit solo homers and Los Angeles remained unbeaten in five games against Toronto this season.</p><p>Skaggs (6-6) went a season-best 7 1/3 innings. He allowed a run and three hits, walked none and struck out six. Ty Buttrey got two outs in the eighth, and Hansel Robles finished for his 11th save in 13 opportunities.</p><p>Luis Rengifo had two hits for the Angels, who have won 17 of 23 games in Toronto.</p><p>Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered for the Blue Jays, who have lost a season-worst six straight at home.</p><p>Both homers came off right-hander Marcus Stroman (4-9), who allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings. More Sports Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Great_Atlanta_Bash_Football_Classic_0_7415627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Great_Atlanta_Bash_Football_Classic_0_7415627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Great_Atlanta_Bash_Football_Classic_0_7415627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Great_Atlanta_Bash_Football_Classic_0_7415627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Great_Atlanta_Bash_Football_Classic_0_7415627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Great Atlanta Bash Football Classic" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>APS announces inaugural Great Atlanta Bash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Rodriguez</span>, <span class="author">HIGH 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta Public Schools had a big pre-season football announcement Tuesday.</p><p>On September 21 at Georgia State Stadium, APS will host the inaugural Great Atlanta Bash.</p><p>It will be a high school football triple-header involving Carver, Maynard Jackson, Mays, South Atlanta, and Washington.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/smart-family-spreads-sunshine-along-with-bulldogs-players" title="Smart family spreads sunshine along with Bulldogs players" data-articleId="413428888" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/UGA_Camp_Sunshine_0_7415707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/UGA_Camp_Sunshine_0_7415707_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/UGA_Camp_Sunshine_0_7415707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/UGA_Camp_Sunshine_0_7415707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/UGA_Camp_Sunshine_0_7415707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="UGA Camp Sunshine" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Smart family spreads sunshine along with Bulldogs players</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Luke Gamble </span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 08:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 08:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On a rainy day in Rutledge, Georgia, the Bulldogs football team was able to brighten kid's day at Camp Sunshine, a camp for kids battling cancer. The team took time away from their offseason workouts to make the 30-mile trek from Athens to show their support of the kids that support them.</p><p>"It's wild to walk around this place because these kids look just like you," reserve quarterback Stetson Bennett said. "And they're here, they're struggling with cancer. It really puts in perspective how lucky you have it being able to come here."</p><p>The Bulldogs have made this an annual summer trip dating back several years, but for Kirby Smart and his family, the visit is more than just an act of community service. APS announces inaugural Great Atlanta Bash

By Ken Rodriguez, HIGH 5 Sports
Posted Jun 18 2019 09:33PM EDT

Atlanta Public Schools had a big pre-season football announcement Tuesday.

On September 21 at Georgia State Stadium, APS will host the inaugural Great Atlanta Bash.

It will be a high school football triple-header involving Carver, Maynard Jackson, Mays, South Atlanta, and Washington.

---

Smart family spreads sunshine along with Bulldogs players

By Luke Gamble, FOX 5 Sports
Posted Jun 18 2019 08:21PM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 08:46PM EDT

On a rainy day in Rutledge, Georgia, the Bulldogs football team was able to brighten kid's day at Camp Sunshine, a camp for kids battling cancer. The team took time away from their offseason workouts to make the 30-mile trek from Athens to show their support of the kids that support them.

"It's wild to walk around this place because these kids look just like you," reserve quarterback Stetson Bennett said. "And they're here, they're struggling with cancer. It really puts in perspective how lucky you have it being able to come here."

The Bulldogs have made this an annual summer trip dating back several years, but for Kirby Smart and his family, the visit is more than just an act of community service. Smart's older brother Karl was diagnosed with Leukemia as a teenager and spent time as a camper at Camp Sunshine before beating cancer, and eventually becoming a counselor.

---

National Play Campaign visits Atlanta

By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 18 2019 07:47PM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 08:04PM EDT

The National Play Campaign made a stop in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The Atlanta Braves hosted this year's health and wellness event at SunTrust Park

Major League Baseball and the Taylor Hooton Foundation brought the campaign to the city. Kemp appointing committee to oversee preservation of Governor's Mansion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-video-shows-crooks-stealing-atm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/V%20DUNWOODY%20CVS%20ATM%20ROBBERY%2010P%20_WAGAfb11_146.mxf_00.00.06.08_1560909421132.png_7417052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V DUNWOODY CVS ATM ROBBERY 10P _WAGAfb11_146.mxf_00.00.06.08_1560909421132.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Video shows crooks stealing ATM</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/fbi-releases-photos-of-south-carolina-teddy-bear-bomb"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/TEDDY%20BEAR%20BOMBER%2010P%20_00.00.08.04_1560909397514.png_7417048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TEDDY BEAR BOMBER 10P _00.00.08.04_1560909397514.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FBI releases photos of South Carolina teddy bear bomb</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/report-of-dead-infant-was-actually-life-like-doll" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/doll1_1560883299796_7414514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/doll1_1560883299796_7414514_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/doll1_1560883299796_7414514_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/doll1_1560883299796_7414514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/doll1_1560883299796_7414514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Report of 'dead infant' was actually life-like doll</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/gov-kemp-appointing-committee-to-oversee-preservation-of-governors-mansion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Committee_of_experts_can_help_preserve_M_0_7417715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Committee_of_experts_can_help_preserve_M_0_7417715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Committee_of_experts_can_help_preserve_M_0_7417715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Committee_of_experts_can_help_preserve_M_0_7417715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Committee_of_experts_can_help_preserve_M_0_7417715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. Kemp appointing committee to oversee preservation of Governor's Mansion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/families-at-northwest-atlanta-apartments-fed-up-with-shootings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/16/ApartmentShooting1_061619_1560689341753_7403309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/16/ApartmentShooting1_061619_1560689341753_7403309_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/16/ApartmentShooting1_061619_1560689341753_7403309_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/16/ApartmentShooting1_061619_1560689341753_7403309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/16/ApartmentShooting1_061619_1560689341753_7403309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Families at northwest Atlanta apartments are fed up with shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/elections/taking-a-deeper-look-into-president-trump-s-rhetorical-style-headed-into-2020" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/trumptalk_1560910118958_7417637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/trumptalk_1560910118958_7417637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/trumptalk_1560910118958_7417637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/trumptalk_1560910118958_7417637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/trumptalk_1560910118958_7417637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;speaks&#x20;to&#x20;members&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;media&#x20;prior&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;departure&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;June&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Taking a deeper look into President Trump's rhetorical style headed into 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-video-shows-crooks-stealing-atm" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/V%20DUNWOODY%20CVS%20ATM%20ROBBERY%2010P%20_WAGAfb11_146.mxf_00.00.06.08_1560909421132.png_7417052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/V%20DUNWOODY%20CVS%20ATM%20ROBBERY%2010P%20_WAGAfb11_146.mxf_00.00.06.08_1560909421132.png_7417052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/V%20DUNWOODY%20CVS%20ATM%20ROBBERY%2010P%20_WAGAfb11_146.mxf_00.00.06.08_1560909421132.png_7417052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/V%20DUNWOODY%20CVS%20ATM%20ROBBERY%2010P%20_WAGAfb11_146.mxf_00.00.06.08_1560909421132.png_7417052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/V%20DUNWOODY%20CVS%20ATM%20ROBBERY%2010P%20_WAGAfb11_146.mxf_00.00.06.08_1560909421132.png_7417052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Video shows crooks stealing ATM</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 