- The HIGH 5 Game of the Week for week 2 features an all bird match. Rivals, Dacula Falcons and Mill Creek Hawks faced off Friday night in Dacula.

The Falcons finished last season 11-3 and undefeated in region 8-AAAAAA. They made the playoffs for the third straight season but were knocked out by Northside Warner-Robins in the semifinals.

Going into the 4th Quarter, Dacula trailed Mill Creek 21-14.

But, Dacula intercepts a pass and returns it to the Hawk 14 with only seconds left in the game. The turnover led to a Dacula field goal, which proved to be the game winner.

Final score: Dacula 24 Mill Creek 21.

Next up: Mill Creek goes home to take on Norcross. Dacula stays at home to battle Mountain View.