e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story426219362" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426219362" data-article-version="1.0">Week 2 - HIGH 5 Game of the Week: Mill Creek vs. Dacula</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-426219362" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Week 2 - HIGH 5 Game of the Week: Mill Creek vs. Dacula&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/high-5-sports/week-2-high-5-game-of-the-week-mill-creek-vs-dacula" data-title="Week 2 - HIGH 5 Game of the Week: Mill Creek vs. Dacula" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/high-5-sports/week-2-high-5-game-of-the-week-mill-creek-vs-dacula" addthis:title="Week 2 - HIGH 5 Game of the Week: Mill Creek vs. Dacula"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426219362.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426219362");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_426219362_426212821_180686"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_426219362_426212821_180686";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426212821","video":"599840","title":"Week%202%20-%20HIGH%205%20Game%20of%20the%20Week%3A%20Mill%20Creek%20vs.%20Dacula","caption":"%3Cp%3EThe%20HIGH%205%20Game%20of%20the%20Week%20this%20week%20is%20for%20the%20birds.%26nbsp%3BIt%26%2339%3Bll%20be%20another%20rivalry%20showdown%2C%20this%20time%26nbsp%3Bbetween%20Dacula%20and%20Mill%20Creek.%3C%2Fp%3E","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Flakana-fox-global%2Ftheme%2Fimages%2Fwaga%2Fplaceholder-16x9.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F29%2FWeek_2___HIGH_5_Game_of_the_Week__Mill_Creek_vs__599840_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661709847%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dnw-EAaAZDDr02DdtfQYLRgtWiFk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fweek-2-high-5-game-of-the-week-mill-creek-vs-dacula"}},"createDate":"Aug 29 2019 02:04PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426219362_426212821_180686",video:"599840",poster:"",caption:"%253Cp%253EThe%2520HIGH%25205%2520Game%2520of%2520the%2520Week%2520this%2520week%2520is%2520for%2520the%2520birds.%2526nbsp%253BIt%2526%252339%253Bll%2520be%2520another%2520rivalry%2520showdown%252C%2520this%2520time%2526nbsp%253Bbetween%2520Dacula%2520and%2520Mill%2520Creek.%253C%252Fp%253E",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/29/Week_2___HIGH_5_Game_of_the_Week__Mill_Creek_vs__599840_1800.mp4?Expires=1661709847&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=nw-EAaAZDDr02DdtfQYLRgtWiFk",eventLabel:"Week%202%20-%20HIGH%205%20Game%20of%20the%20Week%3A%20Mill%20Creek%20vs.%20Dacula-426212821",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fweek-2-high-5-game-of-the-week-mill-creek-vs-dacula"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/high-5-sports/week-2-high-5-game-of-the-week-mill-creek-vs-dacula">HIGH 5 Sports </a>, <a href="mailto:kelly.price@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/high-5-sports/week-2-high-5-game-of-the-week-mill-creek-vs-dacula">Kelly Price</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 02:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-426219362"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 02:04PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 03:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426219362" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines426219362' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/sports/high-5-sports/team-of-the-week-gainesville-red-elephants"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/totw_1567085526362_7624499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Team of the Week: Gainesville Red Elephants</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/high-5-sports/gainesville-red-elephants-capture-team-of-the-week-award"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/TOTW_GAINESVILLE_1567049173824_7623999_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Gainesville Red Elephants capture Team of the...</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/high-5-sports/high-5-highlights-week-1-in-review"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Westlake_vs_Creekside_0_7614080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 1 in review</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/photo-galleries/426158267-gallery"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/trophy%20preset_1567088951332.jpeg_7624658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>TOTW pep rally at Gainesville High School</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>ATLANTA, Ga. (FOX 5 ATLANTA) - The HIGH 5 Game of the Week this week is for the birds. It'll be another rivalry showdown, this time between the Dacula Falcons and Mill Creek Hawks.</p><p>The Falcons finished last season 11-3 and undefeated in region 8-AAAAAA. They made the playoffs for the third straight season but were knocked out by Northside Warner-Robins in the semifinals. </p><p>In coach Clint Jenkins' second year as head coach, Dacula returns nine starters on offense - which he said is his team's biggest strength - but the Falcons lost nine of its defensive starters and were still able to shut out Discovery in Week 1.</p><p>"We played really well defensively being able to shut them out," Jenkins said. "I thought our kids rose up. We've just got to stay away from silly penalties against a team as talented as Mill Creek."</p><p>Meanwhile, Mill Creek is also coming off a Week 1 win, 38-6, against East Coweta in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz, the head-coaching debut of Josh Lovelady, a longtime Hawks assistant.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426219362-0">14 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426219362-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/trophy%20preset_1567088951332.jpeg_7624658_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426219362-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/trophy%20preset_1567088951332.jpeg_7624658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426219362-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="trophy preset_1567088951332.jpeg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/cheer_1567088531062_7624655_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426219362-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cheer_1567088531062.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/the%20players_1567084583598.jpg_7624529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426219362-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="the players_1567084583598.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/dance%20off_1567084572117.jpg_7624526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426219362-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dance off_1567084572117.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/EDI4uzDXUAExvXM_1567084578194_7624528_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426219362-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="EDI4uzDXUAExvXM_1567084578194.jpeg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/EDI2r_wXoAceKQl_1567084572686_7624527_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426219362-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="EDI2r_wXoAceKQl_1567084572686.jpeg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/players%20and%20mom_1567084291680.jpeg_7624525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426219362-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="players and mom_1567084291680.jpeg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/football%20team_1567081842041.jpeg_7624464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426219362-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="football team_1567081842041.jpeg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/EDIYJplWwAEFoR8_1567078512303_7624293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426219362-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="EDIYJplWwAEFoR8_1567078512303.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/band%20selfie_1567081841883.jpeg_7624463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426219362-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="band selfie_1567081841883.jpeg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/img_20190829_081725_160_1567081715032_7624455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426219362-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="img_20190829_081725_160_1567081715032.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/img_20190829_081725_160_1567081697135_7624454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426219362-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="img_20190829_081725_160_1567081697135.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/Go%20red_1567080993036.jpeg_7624442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426219362-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Go red_1567080993036.jpeg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/band_1567080993111_7624443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426219362-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="band_1567080993111.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-426219362-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/trophy%20preset_1567088951332.jpeg_7624658_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="trophy preset_1567088951332.jpeg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/cheer_1567088531062_7624655_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="cheer_1567088531062.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/the%20players_1567084583598.jpg_7624529_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="the players_1567084583598.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/dance%20off_1567084572117.jpg_7624526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="dance off_1567084572117.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/EDI4uzDXUAExvXM_1567084578194_7624528_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg" alt="" title="EDI4uzDXUAExvXM_1567084578194.jpeg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/EDI2r_wXoAceKQl_1567084572686_7624527_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg" alt="" title="EDI2r_wXoAceKQl_1567084572686.jpeg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/players%20and%20mom_1567084291680.jpeg_7624525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="players and mom_1567084291680.jpeg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/football%20team_1567081842041.jpeg_7624464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="football team_1567081842041.jpeg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/EDIYJplWwAEFoR8_1567078512303_7624293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="EDIYJplWwAEFoR8_1567078512303.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/band%20selfie_1567081841883.jpeg_7624463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="band selfie_1567081841883.jpeg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/img_20190829_081725_160_1567081715032_7624455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="img_20190829_081725_160_1567081715032.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/the%20players_1567084583598.jpg_7624529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="the players_1567084583598.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/dance%20off_1567084572117.jpg_7624526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="dance off_1567084572117.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/EDI4uzDXUAExvXM_1567084578194_7624528_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="EDI4uzDXUAExvXM_1567084578194.jpeg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/EDI2r_wXoAceKQl_1567084572686_7624527_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="EDI2r_wXoAceKQl_1567084572686.jpeg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/players%20and%20mom_1567084291680.jpeg_7624525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="players and mom_1567084291680.jpeg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/football%20team_1567081842041.jpeg_7624464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="football team_1567081842041.jpeg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/EDIYJplWwAEFoR8_1567078512303_7624293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="EDIYJplWwAEFoR8_1567078512303.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/band%20selfie_1567081841883.jpeg_7624463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="band selfie_1567081841883.jpeg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/img_20190829_081725_160_1567081715032_7624455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="img_20190829_081725_160_1567081715032.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/img_20190829_081725_160_1567081697135_7624454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="img_20190829_081725_160_1567081697135.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/Go%20red_1567080993036.jpeg_7624442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Go red_1567080993036.jpeg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/band_1567080993111_7624443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="band_1567080993111.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/high-5-sports/week-2-high-5-game-of-the-week-mill-creek-vs-dacula" data-title="Week 2 - HIGH 5 GOTW: Mill Creek vs. Dacula" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/high-5-sports/week-2-high-5-game-of-the-week-mill-creek-vs-dacula" addthis:title="Week 2 - HIGH 5 GOTW: Mill Creek vs. Dacula" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/sports/high-5-sports/week-2-high-5-game-of-the-week-mill-creek-vs-dacula";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"HIGH\x205\x20Sports\x20\x2cKelly\x20Price"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p>"We learned we've got a lot of energy, played with a lot of passion," Lovelady said. "But watching film, we found a lot of mistakes that didn't show up on the scoreboard."</p><p>Lovelady said Mill Creek is "similarly built" to Dacula, with strength on defense up front.</p><p>"Both secondaries will be challenged after we both load the box and stop the run," he said.</p><p>Jenkins expects the game to be a "playoff-type atmosphere."</p><p>"It's a tall task, but we're going to take a swing at them," he said. "They have big, strong kids and it's just the sheer numbers of kids that they have that makes it tough. They have good football player after good football player ready to come in. Their depth makes it seem like they can run one in bigger than the next one, especially on the interior lines."</p><p>And being HIGH 5's game of the week adds even more hype for the rivals.</p><p>"It gives it a little more juice for the community and fans," said Lovelady. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"High 5 Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"9363669" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More High 5 Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/high-5-sports/team-of-the-week-gainesville-red-elephants" title="Team of the Week: Gainesville Red Elephants" data-articleId="426165085" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/Red_Elephants_win_TOTW_Hand_Trophy_0_7624640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/Red_Elephants_win_TOTW_Hand_Trophy_0_7624640_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/Red_Elephants_win_TOTW_Hand_Trophy_0_7624640_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/Red_Elephants_win_TOTW_Hand_Trophy_0_7624640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/Red_Elephants_win_TOTW_Hand_Trophy_0_7624640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Red Elephants win TOTW Hand Trophy" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Team of the Week: Gainesville Red Elephants</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Rodriguez</span>, <span class="author">Cody Chaffins</span>, <span class="author">Justin Felder</span>, <span class="author">Chip Zeller</span>, <span class="author">HIGH 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 08:27AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 09:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Congrats to the Gainesville Red Elephants, our first Team of the Week of the 2019 football season! </p><p>For thirty years legendary head coach Bruce Miller set the standard in Gainesville. Miller's teams won eight region championships and a state title in 2012 with quarterback Deshaun Watson leading the way. So when he decided to retire in January 2018, Miller said he felt the Red Elephants needed a new voice. So far, new head coach Heath Webb's coaching style is speaking volumes.</p><p>”It's a football loving community which is one of the main reasons I wanted to be here,” Webb told High 5 Sports. "They take it serious, and they pour time and resources into it, so that's what attracted me to the job. You know, coming to City Park to play as a visitor for all those years, it was such a cool place to play even as an opposing coach obviously with that tradition”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/high-5-sports/gainesville-red-elephants-capture-team-of-the-week-award" title="Gainesville Red Elephants capture Team of the Week award" data-articleId="426110418" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/TOTW_GAINESVILLE_1567049173824_7623999_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/TOTW_GAINESVILLE_1567049173824_7623999_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/TOTW_GAINESVILLE_1567049173824_7623999_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/TOTW_GAINESVILLE_1567049173824_7623999_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/TOTW_GAINESVILLE_1567049173824_7623999_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gainesville Red Elephants capture Team of the Week award</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">HIGH 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 09:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 11:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For thirty years legendary head coach Bruce Miller set the standard in Gainesville. Miller's teams won eight region championships and a state title in 2012 with quarterback Deshaun Watson leading the way. So when he decided to retire in January 2018, Miller said he felt the Red Elephants needed a new voice. So far, new head coach Heath Webb's coaching style is speaking volumes.</p><p>”It's a football loving community which is one of the main reasons I wanted to be here,” Webb told High 5 Sports. "They take it serious, and they pour time and resources into it, so that's what attracted me to the job. You know, coming to City Park to play as a visitor for all those years, it was such a cool place to play even as an opposing coach obviously with that tradition”</p><p>Webb's Red Elephants won Week Two honors as High 5 Sports Team of the Week after a 27-21 opening week victory over Mary Persons, a team that throttled Gainesville last season 42-0. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/high-5-sports/vote-for-game-of-the-week-and-team-of-the-week" title="Vote for Game of the Week and Team of the Week" data-articleId="425463945" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/27/FOX_High_5_Sports_0_6834338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/27/FOX_High_5_Sports_0_6834338_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/27/FOX_High_5_Sports_0_6834338_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/27/FOX_High_5_Sports_0_6834338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/27/FOX_High_5_Sports_0_6834338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vote for Game of the Week and Team of the Week</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">HIGH 5 Sports </span>, <span class="author">Kelly Price</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 07:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 07:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ATLANTA (FOX 5) - Choose between the Creekview Grizzlies, Gainesville Red Elephants, Ola Mustangs, Lovett Lions or Prince Avenue Wolverines as our HIGH 5 Team of the Week.</p><p>Vote for Team of the Week here: https://myfoxatlanta.secondstreetapp.com/Team-of-the-Week/</p><p>% INLINE %</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-allegedly-drove-woman-with-alzheimers-to-bank-to-have-her-pay-him-for-work-he-didnt-do"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police are searching for a Louisiana man who is accused of tricking a woman who has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia to pay him for work he didn’t do, driving her to a bank to withdraw cash. (Photo Courtesy: Denham Springs Police Department)" title="69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n THUMB_1567191860702.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer's to bank to have her pay him for work he didn't do</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/atlanta-police-department-talks-preparation-for-a-safe-labor-day-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/APD_ready_for_a_safe_Labor_Day_Weekend_0_7626559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="APD_ready_for_a_safe_Labor_Day_Weekend_0_20190830132358"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Atlanta Police Department talks preparation for a safe Labor Day weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/taco-bell-to-remove-9-items-from-menu-including-fiery-doritos-locos-taco-xxl-grilled-stuft-burrito"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/tacobell_doritoslocostacos_083019_1567184361987_7627321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Fiery Doritos Locos Taco, a regular Doritos Locos Taco and a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell are shown in a promotional photo. (Photo credit: Taco Bell)" title="tacobell_doritoslocostacos_083019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Taco Bell to remove 9 items from menu, including Fiery Doritos Locos Taco, XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/praise-1025-s-veda-howard-gives-wisdom-nuggets-to-inspire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/Veda_Howard_on_Good_Day_0_7627106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Veda_Howard_on_Good_Day_0_20190830153834"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Praise 102.5's Veda Howard gives "wisdom nuggets" to inspire</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/twitter-account-of-twitters-ceo-jack-dorsey-hacked" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1149362482%20THUMB_1567196816150.jpg_7627562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Chief&#x20;executive&#x20;officer&#x20;of&#x20;Twitter&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x20;and&#x20;Square&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x20;Jack&#x20;Dorsey&#x20;arrives&#x20;to&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Tech&#x20;for&#x20;Good&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Summit&#x20;at&#x20;Hotel&#x20;de&#x20;Marigny&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chesnot&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Twitter account of Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey hacked</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-allegedly-drove-woman-with-alzheimers-to-bank-to-have-her-pay-him-for-work-he-didnt-do" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/69560284_2634282393276412_4625325949796220928_n%20THUMB_1567191860702.jpg_7627436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;are&#x20;searching&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;Louisiana&#x20;man&#x20;who&#x20;is&#x20;accused&#x20;of&#x20;tricking&#x20;a&#x20;woman&#x20;who&#x20;has&#x20;Alzheimer&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;disease&#x20;and&#x20;dementia&#x20;to&#x20;pay&#x20;him&#x20;for&#x20;work&#x20;he&#x20;didn&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;t&#x20;do&#x2c;&#x20;driving&#x20;her&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;bank&#x20;to&#x20;withdraw&#x20;cash&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Denham&#x20;Springs&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man allegedly drove woman with Alzheimer's to bank to have her pay him for work he didn't do</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/atlanta-police-department-talks-preparation-for-a-safe-labor-day-weekend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/APD_ready_for_a_safe_Labor_Day_Weekend_0_7626559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/APD_ready_for_a_safe_Labor_Day_Weekend_0_7626559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/APD_ready_for_a_safe_Labor_Day_Weekend_0_7626559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/APD_ready_for_a_safe_Labor_Day_Weekend_0_7626559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/APD_ready_for_a_safe_Labor_Day_Weekend_0_7626559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta Police Department talks preparation for a safe Labor Day weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/taco-bell-to-remove-9-items-from-menu-including-fiery-doritos-locos-taco-xxl-grilled-stuft-burrito" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/tacobell_doritoslocostacos_083019_1567184361987_7627321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/tacobell_doritoslocostacos_083019_1567184361987_7627321_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/tacobell_doritoslocostacos_083019_1567184361987_7627321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/tacobell_doritoslocostacos_083019_1567184361987_7627321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/tacobell_doritoslocostacos_083019_1567184361987_7627321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Fiery&#x20;Doritos&#x20;Locos&#x20;Taco&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;regular&#x20;Doritos&#x20;Locos&#x20;Taco&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;Cool&#x20;Ranch&#x20;Doritos&#x20;Locos&#x20;Taco&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;from&#x20;Taco&#x20;Bell&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;promotional&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Taco&#x20;Bell&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Taco Bell to remove 9 items from menu, including Fiery Doritos Locos Taco, XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-released-of-2nd-suspect-in-auc-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/cau%20suspect_1567183917441.jpg_7627173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/cau%20suspect_1567183917441.jpg_7627173_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/cau%20suspect_1567183917441.jpg_7627173_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/cau%20suspect_1567183917441.jpg_7627173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/cau%20suspect_1567183917441.jpg_7627173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Video released of 2nd suspect in AUC shooting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: 