Team of the Week pep rally at Meadowcreek High School

It's been a great start to the season for the Mustangs of Meadowcreek High School. The football team is 2-0 and averaging 40 points per game! That's why they are this week's High 5 Sports Team of the Week.

PHOTOS: Team of the Week pep rally at Meadowcreek HS

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent Thursday morning at Meadowcreek High, and helped the Mustangs celebrate with a Team of the Week pep rally.

The Mustangs were presented with the coveted High 5 Sports Hand Trophy at the pep rally.

MORE: Meadowcreek Mustangs win Team of the Week