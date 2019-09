- Congrats to the Fayette County Tigers - our High 5 Sports Team of the Week.

Fayette County failed to win a game in 2018 and hasn't had a winning season since they went undefeated in the 2007 regular season. That team had two future NFL players, Brandon Boykin and Matt Daniels dominating both sides of the ball, but this year's edition can't rely on that sort of talent.

Fayette County looks to even their record at 2-2 after opening the season with road losses at Hampton and Hardaway, and a satisfying 34-21 home win over Pike County.

Thursday morning, the Tigers were celebrated at the school with a special pep rally hosted by Good Day's Paul Milliken.

