- Hillgrove faced Parkview at SunTrust Park in the 7-A Baseball Championship Game on Monday.

Parkview, of course, is the high school of former Braves outfielder and current Braves color commentator Jeff Francoeur, but there was no favoritism during Monday’s game despite the Panthers looking for a repeat championship.

Meanwhile, Hillgrove was searching for their first baseball title, but Parkview took the first two games in a best of three championship series.

So, the Panthers are back-to-back champions.