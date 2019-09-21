< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story429760495" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 5 action in review class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429760495.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var By HIGH 5 Sports, Kelly Price
Posted Sep 21 2019 12:05PM EDT
Updated Sep 21 2019 12:44PM EDT

ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - After a washed-out Friday night last week, we were all ready to get back on the gridiron last night.</p><p>Gainesvillle had a bye week last week, and Jefferson's game was rained out and cancelled, so the cross-town rivals couldn't wait to hit the field in our Game of the Week.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429732331_136419">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Jefferson_vs_Cartersville___Game_of_the__0_7669613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429732331_136419"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429732331_136419" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429760495_429732331_136419" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429760495_429732331_136419";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429732331","video":"607494","title":"Jefferson%20vs%20Cartersville%20-%20Game%20of%20the%20Week","caption":"Battle%20at%20City%20Park-Bobby%20Gruhn%20Field","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FJefferson_vs_Cartersville___Game_of_the__0_7669613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FJefferson_vs_Cartersville___Game_of_the_Week_607494_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663647282%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DjnAVyHzJIIaZYIkaYlB0ql2csWk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}},"createDate":"Sep 21 2019 12:14AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429760495_429732331_136419",video:"607494",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Jefferson_vs_Cartersville___Game_of_the__0_7669613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Battle%2520at%2520City%2520Park-Bobby%2520Gruhn%2520Field",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/21/Jefferson_vs_Cartersville___Game_of_the_Week_607494_1800.mp4?Expires=1663647282&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=jnAVyHzJIIaZYIkaYlB0ql2csWk",eventLabel:"Jefferson%20vs%20Cartersville%20-%20Game%20of%20the%20Week-429732331",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p>It was Homecoming night for the Red Elephants, too!</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731624_168060">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Gainesville_homecoming_court_0_7669609_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731624_168060"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731624_168060" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429760495_429731624_168060" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429760495_429731624_168060";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429731624","video":"607487","title":"Gainesville%20homecoming%20court","caption":"It%20was%20homecoming%20night%20at%20Gainesville%20for%20the%20Game%20of%20the%20Week","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FGainesville_homecoming_court_0_7669609_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FGainesville_homecoming_court_607487_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663646736%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DP-Jjf3LSmjBbe3VV4n4hY-7OKY8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}},"createDate":"Sep 21 2019 12:05AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429760495_429731624_168060",video:"607487",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Gainesville_homecoming_court_0_7669609_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"It%2520was%2520homecoming%2520night%2520at%2520Gainesville%2520for%2520the%2520Game%2520of%2520the%2520Week",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/21/Gainesville_homecoming_court_607487_1800.mp4?Expires=1663646736&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=P-Jjf3LSmjBbe3VV4n4hY-7OKY8",eventLabel:"Gainesville%20homecoming%20court-429731624",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p>Our Play of the Night was exceptional, a last-second, diving touchdown for Shiloh.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429730562_124445">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Play_of_the_Night___Week_5_0_7669601_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429730562_124445"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429730562_124445" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429760495_429730562_124445" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429760495_429730562_124445";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429730562","video":"607478","title":"Play%20of%20the%20Night%20-%20Week%205","caption":"The%20Play%20of%20the%20Night%20goes%20to%20Shiloh%20High%20School","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F20%2FPlay_of_the_Night___Week_5_0_7669601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F20%2FPlay_of_the_Night___Week_5_607478_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663646259%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D-kRCdqZdJqT0rZHZmGd8ySxUC_0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}},"createDate":"Sep 20 2019 11:57PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429760495_429730562_124445",video:"607478",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Play_of_the_Night___Week_5_0_7669601_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520Play%2520of%2520the%2520Night%2520goes%2520to%2520Shiloh%2520High%2520School",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/20/Play_of_the_Night___Week_5_607478_1800.mp4?Expires=1663646259&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=-kRCdqZdJqT0rZHZmGd8ySxUC_0",eventLabel:"Play%20of%20the%20Night%20-%20Week%205-429730562",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p>Here are some other scores and highlights from around the High 5 coverage area.</p><p><strong>Starr's Mill 10, Sandy Creek 28</strong></p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429732368_120202">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Starr_s_Mill_vs_Sandy_Creek_0_7669615_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429732368_120202"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429732368_120202" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429760495_429732368_120202" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429760495_429732368_120202";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429732368","video":"607497","title":"Starr%27s%20Mill%20vs%20Sandy%20Creek","caption":"Battle%20at%20the%20Battlefield","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FStarr_s_Mill_vs_Sandy_Creek_0_7669615_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FStarr_s_Mill_vs_Sandy_Creek_607497_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663647366%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dz_M86t_6pjSMT8RBYZ5YFQb_mYg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}},"createDate":"Sep 21 2019 12:16AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429760495_429732368_120202",video:"607497",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Starr_s_Mill_vs_Sandy_Creek_0_7669615_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Battle%2520at%2520the%2520Battlefield",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/21/Starr_s_Mill_vs_Sandy_Creek_607497_1800.mp4?Expires=1663647366&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=z_M86t_6pjSMT8RBYZ5YFQb_mYg",eventLabel:"Starr%27s%20Mill%20vs%20Sandy%20Creek-429732368",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p><strong>A follow up with our Team of the Week: Fayette County 27, Spalding 16</strong></p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429732525_197171">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Fayette_County_vs__Spalding_County_0_7669709_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429732525_197171"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429732525_197171" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429760495_429732525_197171" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429760495_429732525_197171";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429732525","video":"607498","title":"Fayette%20County%20vs.%20Spalding%20County","caption":"Battle%20at%20Griffin%20Memorial%20Stadium","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FFayette_County_vs__Spalding_County_0_7669709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FFayette_County_vs__Spalding_County_607498_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663647456%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D55Igbvp4lMXIh0dTj1jm-HS-rb0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}},"createDate":"Sep 21 2019 12:17AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429760495_429732525_197171",video:"607498",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Fayette_County_vs__Spalding_County_0_7669709_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Battle%2520at%2520Griffin%2520Memorial%2520Stadium",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/21/Fayette_County_vs__Spalding_County_607498_1800.mp4?Expires=1663647456&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=55Igbvp4lMXIh0dTj1jm-HS-rb0",eventLabel:"Fayette%20County%20vs.%20Spalding%20County-429732525",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p><strong>Troup 45, Callaway 55</strong></p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731957_145045">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Troup_County_vs__Callaway_0_7669588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731957_145045"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731957_145045" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429760495_429731957_145045" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429760495_429731957_145045";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429731957","video":"607499","title":"Troup%20County%20vs.%20Callaway","caption":"Battle%20at%20Callaway%20Stadium","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FTroup_County_vs__Callaway_0_7669588_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FTroup_County_vs__Callaway_607499_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663647456%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DRveeCIcqSq0wITBWNtPwW8Vsa7A","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}},"createDate":"Sep 21 2019 12:17AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429760495_429731957_145045",video:"607499",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Troup_County_vs__Callaway_0_7669588_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Battle%2520at%2520Callaway%2520Stadium",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/21/Troup_County_vs__Callaway_607499_1800.mp4?Expires=1663647456&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=RveeCIcqSq0wITBWNtPwW8Vsa7A",eventLabel:"Troup%20County%20vs.%20Callaway-429731957",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p><strong>Whitewater 8, Chapel Hill 29</strong></p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731595_151773">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Whitewater_vs_Chapel_Hill_0_7669707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731595_151773"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731595_151773" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429760495_429731595_151773" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429760495_429731595_151773";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429731595","video":"607496","title":"Whitewater%20vs%20Chapel%20Hill","caption":"Battle%20at%20Panthers%20Stadium","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FWhitewater_vs_Chapel_Hill_0_7669707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FWhitewater_vs_Chapel_Hill_607496_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663647268%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DXM2T0rqUSw14zcUQ2LoNiJScae4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}},"createDate":"Sep 21 2019 12:14AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429760495_429731595_151773",video:"607496",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Whitewater_vs_Chapel_Hill_0_7669707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Battle%2520at%2520Panthers%2520Stadium",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/21/Whitewater_vs_Chapel_Hill_607496_1800.mp4?Expires=1663647268&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=XM2T0rqUSw14zcUQ2LoNiJScae4",eventLabel:"Whitewater%20vs%20Chapel%20Hill-429731595",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p><strong>Clarkston 6, Berkmar 40</strong></p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731565_134065">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Clarkston_vs__Berkmar_0_7669705_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731565_134065"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731565_134065" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429760495_429731565_134065" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429760495_429731565_134065";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429731565","video":"607495","title":"Clarkston%20vs.%20Berkmar","caption":"Battle%20at%20Patriot%20Stadium","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FClarkston_vs__Berkmar_0_7669705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FClarkston_vs__Berkmar_607495_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663647212%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DF-y1duKxQrDdX9Ttr9Zruuucm4w","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}},"createDate":"Sep 21 2019 12:13AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429760495_429731565_134065",video:"607495",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Clarkston_vs__Berkmar_0_7669705_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Battle%2520at%2520Patriot%2520Stadium",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/21/Clarkston_vs__Berkmar_607495_1800.mp4?Expires=1663647212&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=F-y1duKxQrDdX9Ttr9Zruuucm4w",eventLabel:"Clarkston%20vs.%20Berkmar-429731565",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p><strong>Lithonia 14, Pebblebrook 32</strong></p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731535_107561">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Lithonia_vs_Pebblebrook_0_7669703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731535_107561"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731535_107561" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429760495_429731535_107561" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429760495_429731535_107561";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429731535","video":"607493","title":"Lithonia%20vs%20Pebblebrook","caption":"Battle%20at%20Falcons%20Stadium","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FLithonia_vs_Pebblebrook_0_7669703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FLithonia_vs_Pebblebrook_607493_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663647062%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DRZI1S_e8qBd36S2ZtGlP2dOiZdA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}},"createDate":"Sep 21 2019 12:11AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429760495_429731535_107561",video:"607493",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Lithonia_vs_Pebblebrook_0_7669703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Battle%2520at%2520Falcons%2520Stadium",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/21/Lithonia_vs_Pebblebrook_607493_1800.mp4?Expires=1663647062&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=RZI1S_e8qBd36S2ZtGlP2dOiZdA",eventLabel:"Lithonia%20vs%20Pebblebrook-429731535",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p><strong>Southwest DeKalb 28, Lovejoy 14</strong></p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731675_187849">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Southwest_DeKalb_vs__Lovejoy_0_7669611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731675_187849"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731675_187849" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429760495_429731675_187849" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429760495_429731675_187849";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429731675","video":"607492","title":"Southwest%20DeKalb%20vs.%20Lovejoy","caption":"Battle%20at%20Twelve%20Oaks%20Stadium","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FSouthwest_DeKalb_vs__Lovejoy_0_7669611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FSouthwest_DeKalb_vs__Lovejoy_607492_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663647018%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DA8jTdGssF_qyoZKirdMLQTKP8OY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}},"createDate":"Sep 21 2019 12:10AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429760495_429731675_187849",video:"607492",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Southwest_DeKalb_vs__Lovejoy_0_7669611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Battle%2520at%2520Twelve%2520Oaks%2520Stadium",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/21/Southwest_DeKalb_vs__Lovejoy_607492_1800.mp4?Expires=1663647018&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=A8jTdGssF_qyoZKirdMLQTKP8OY",eventLabel:"Southwest%20DeKalb%20vs.%20Lovejoy-429731675",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p><strong>Stephens County 21, Habersham Central 27</strong></p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731927_145272">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Stephens_County_vs_Habersham_Central_0_7669586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731927_145272"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731927_145272" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429760495_429731927_145272" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429760495_429731927_145272";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429731927","video":"607491","title":"Stephens%20County%20vs%20Habersham%20Central","caption":"Battle%20at%20Raider%20Valley","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FStephens_County_vs_Habersham_Central_0_7669586_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FStephens_County_vs_Habersham_Central_607491_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663646907%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DhD--NGQhG3niH3bRAC61AcfMVaU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}},"createDate":"Sep 21 2019 12:08AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429760495_429731927_145272",video:"607491",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Stephens_County_vs_Habersham_Central_0_7669586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Battle%2520at%2520Raider%2520Valley",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/21/Stephens_County_vs_Habersham_Central_607491_1800.mp4?Expires=1663646907&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=hD--NGQhG3niH3bRAC61AcfMVaU",eventLabel:"Stephens%20County%20vs%20Habersham%20Central-429731927",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p><strong>Northview 23, Dunwoody 7</strong></p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731467_154016">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Northview_vs_Dunwoody_0_7669582_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731467_154016"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731467_154016" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429760495_429731467_154016" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429760495_429731467_154016";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429731467","video":"607489","title":"Northview%20vs%20Dunwoody","caption":"Battle%20at%20North%20DeKalb%20Stadium","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FNorthview_vs_Dunwoody_0_7669582_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FNorthview_vs_Dunwoody_607489_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663646835%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DObVkpQ-4Rc0PcFRB4lgLBx6trZc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}},"createDate":"Sep 21 2019 12:07AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429760495_429731467_154016",video:"607489",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Northview_vs_Dunwoody_0_7669582_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Battle%2520at%2520North%2520DeKalb%2520Stadium",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/21/Northview_vs_Dunwoody_607489_1800.mp4?Expires=1663646835&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ObVkpQ-4Rc0PcFRB4lgLBx6trZc",eventLabel:"Northview%20vs%20Dunwoody-429731467",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p><strong>Cartersville 28, Cherokee 7</strong></p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731359_191821">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Catersville_vs__Cherokee_0_7669605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731359_191821"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731359_191821" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429760495_429731359_191821" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429760495_429731359_191821";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429731359","video":"607486","title":"Catersville%20vs.%20Cherokee","caption":"Battle%20at%20Tommy%20Baker%20Field","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FCatersville_vs__Cherokee_0_7669605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FCatersville_vs__Cherokee_607486_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663646690%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DuucSjwza2HdkT5wqpjHbrrztnds","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}},"createDate":"Sep 21 2019 12:04AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429760495_429731359_191821",video:"607486",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Catersville_vs__Cherokee_0_7669605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Battle%2520at%2520Tommy%2520Baker%2520Field",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/21/Catersville_vs__Cherokee_607486_1800.mp4?Expires=1663646690&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=uucSjwza2HdkT5wqpjHbrrztnds",eventLabel:"Catersville%20vs.%20Cherokee-429731359",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p><strong>Shiloh 42, Meadowcreek 14</strong></p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731505_129083">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Shiloh_vs_Meadowcreek_0_7669701_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731505_129083"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731505_129083" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429760495_429731505_129083" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429760495_429731505_129083";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429731505","video":"607484","title":"Shiloh%20vs%20Meadowcreek","caption":"Battle%20at%20Mustang%20Stadium","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FShiloh_vs_Meadowcreek_0_7669701_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FShiloh_vs_Meadowcreek_607484_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663646689%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D5khk2iJBhVXX_sZfqRNBBykHHRg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}},"createDate":"Sep 21 2019 12:04AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429760495_429731505_129083",video:"607484",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Shiloh_vs_Meadowcreek_0_7669701_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Battle%2520at%2520Mustang%2520Stadium",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/21/Shiloh_vs_Meadowcreek_607484_1800.mp4?Expires=1663646689&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=5khk2iJBhVXX_sZfqRNBBykHHRg",eventLabel:"Shiloh%20vs%20Meadowcreek-429731505",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p><strong>Marist 30, St. Pius X 0</strong></p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731275_128102">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Marist_vs_St__Pius_X___Call_of_the_Week_0_7669399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731275_128102"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731275_128102" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429760495_429731275_128102" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429760495_429731275_128102";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429731275","video":"607482","title":"Marist%20vs%20St.%20Pius%20X%20-%20Call%20of%20the%20Week","caption":"Battle%20at%20George%20B.%20Maloof%20Stadium","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FMarist_vs_St__Pius_X___Call_of_the_Week_0_7669399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FMarist_vs_St__Pius_X___Call_of_the_Week_607482_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663646607%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DkpYpqXrIBPMAFpNE72HNCeaBZFM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}},"createDate":"Sep 21 2019 12:03AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429760495_429731275_128102",video:"607482",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Marist_vs_St__Pius_X___Call_of_the_Week_0_7669399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Battle%2520at%2520George%2520B.%2520Maloof%2520Stadium",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/21/Marist_vs_St__Pius_X___Call_of_the_Week_607482_1800.mp4?Expires=1663646607&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=kpYpqXrIBPMAFpNE72HNCeaBZFM",eventLabel:"Marist%20vs%20St.%20Pius%20X%20-%20Call%20of%20the%20Week-429731275",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p><strong>Allatoona 41, South Cobb 20</strong></p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731308_134149">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Allatoona_vs__South_Cobb_0_7669603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731308_134149"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731308_134149" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429760495_429731308_134149" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429760495_429731308_134149";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429731308","video":"607480","title":"Allatoona%20vs.%20South%20Cobb","caption":"Battle%20at%20Clay%20Stadium","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FAllatoona_vs__South_Cobb_0_7669603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FAllatoona_vs__South_Cobb_607480_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663646473%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DTLzXsG3hACEKSFco-20WBV-9Z4E","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}},"createDate":"Sep 21 2019 12:01AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429760495_429731308_134149",video:"607480",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/Allatoona_vs__South_Cobb_0_7669603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Battle%2520at%2520Clay%2520Stadium",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/21/Allatoona_vs__South_Cobb_607480_1800.mp4?Expires=1663646473&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=TLzXsG3hACEKSFco-20WBV-9Z4E",eventLabel:"Allatoona%20vs.%20South%20Cobb-429731308",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p><strong>Elca 41, Holy Innocents 42</strong></p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731213_111577">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/ELCA_vs__Holy_Innocents_0_7669395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731213_111577"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_429760495_429731213_111577" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429760495_429731213_111577" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429760495_429731213_111577";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429731213","video":"607479","title":"ELCA%20vs.%20Holy%20Innocents","caption":"Battle%20at%20Hoskyn%20Stadium","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F21%2FELCA_vs__Holy_Innocents_0_7669395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F20%2FELCA_vs__Holy_Innocents_607479_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663646427%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DtF2vCs-VXq_ImrKFXY9PqyKCFEk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}},"createDate":"Sep 21 2019 12:00AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429760495_429731213_111577",video:"607479",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/ELCA_vs__Holy_Innocents_0_7669395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Battle%2520at%2520Hoskyn%2520Stadium",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/20/ELCA_vs__Holy_Innocents_607479_1800.mp4?Expires=1663646427&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=tF2vCs-VXq_ImrKFXY9PqyKCFEk",eventLabel:"ELCA%20vs.%20Holy%20Innocents-429731213",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fhigh-5-highlights-week-5-acin-review"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/NalaDuck_1569080017923_7669662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Video credit: @helperdognala/Instagram" title="NalaDuck_1569080017923-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Service dog cuddles with Donald Duck at Disney World in heartwarming video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-city-files-restraining-order-against-mayoral-candidate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/P%20STONECREST%20RESTRAINING%20ORDER%2011P_00.00.22.07_1569080630630.png_7669904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P STONECREST RESTRAINING ORDER 11P_00.00.22.07_1569080630630.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Georgia city files restraining order against mayoral candidate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-feeds-homeless-georgians-dinner-at-waffle-house"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/P%20HELPING%20HOMELESS%20VIRAL%20VIDEO%206P%20_00.00.37.04_1569077004453.png_7669652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P HELPING HOMELESS VIRAL VIDEO 6P _00.00.37.04_1569077004453.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man feeds homeless Georgians dinner at Waffle House</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-servicewoman-robbed-at-atlanta-grocery-store"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/21/P%20MILITARY%20WOMAN%20ROBBED%20_00.00.01.29_1569074533799.png_7669646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P MILITARY WOMAN ROBBED _00.00.01.29_1569074533799.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Servicewoman robbed at Atlanta grocery store</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div 