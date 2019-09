ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - After a washed-out Friday night last week, we were all ready to get back on the gridiron last night.

Gainesvillle had a bye week last week, and Jefferson's game was rained out and cancelled, so the cross-town rivals couldn't wait to hit the field in our Game of the Week.

Related VideoView Larger

It was Homecoming night for the Red Elephants, too!

Related VideoView Larger

Our Play of the Night was exceptional, a last-second, diving touchdown for Shiloh.

Related VideoView Larger

Here are some other scores and highlights from around the High 5 coverage area.

Starr's Mill 10, Sandy Creek 28

Related VideoView Larger

A follow up with our Team of the Week: Fayette County 27, Spalding 16

Related VideoView Larger

Troup 45, Callaway 55

Related VideoView Larger

Whitewater 8, Chapel Hill 29

Related VideoView Larger

Clarkston 6, Berkmar 40

Related VideoView Larger

Lithonia 14, Pebblebrook 32

Related VideoView Larger

Southwest DeKalb 28, Lovejoy 14

Related VideoView Larger

Stephens County 21, Habersham Central 27

Related VideoView Larger

Northview 23, Dunwoody 7

Related VideoView Larger

Cartersville 28, Cherokee 7

Related VideoView Larger

Shiloh 42, Meadowcreek 14

Related VideoView Larger

Marist 30, St. Pius X 0

Related VideoView Larger

Allatoona 41, South Cobb 20

Related VideoView Larger

Elca 41, Holy Innocents 42