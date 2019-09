ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Across much of north Georgia, it was a wait and see game.

Lightning and severe weather prevented some games from starting and some from finishing.

Look no further than the weather that stalled our Game of the Week between Creekside and New Manchester -- which then poured on our own Bill Hartman.

In drier places, our own Ken Rodriguez will be inducted into the McEachern Hall of Fame.

Our Team of the Week took us to East Jackson, who threw us a big party on Thursday.

The Play of the Night came to us from Stephens County on its lone touchdown of the night.

Here are some more highlights, scores and/or updates from around the area.

Marietta vs. Grayson (POSTPONED)

Rabun County 37, Stephens County 7

Forsyth Central vs. Denmark (Called due to weather)

North Gwinnett 13, Norcross 0

Cedar Grove 0, McEachern 14 (POSTPONED)

Creekview vs. Osborne (POSTPONED)

Newton 20, Arabia Mountain 6 (2nd)

Newnan 6, Griffin 7

Stephenson 9, Mt. Zion Jonesboro 14

Dutchtown 13, Ola 7

Heritage 0, Rockdale County 16 (Called due to weather)

Alcovy 41, Salem 2

Blessed Trinity 28, Benedictine 7

Cross Keys 0, Callaway 69