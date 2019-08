ATLANTA, Ga. (FOX 5) - It is a brand new season of HIGH 5 Sports, but we might have still be a bit on vacation.

The Sports Bunker was decked out in a HIGH 5 Hawaiian theme and you have to hand it to the guys, they did a great job.

Getting ready in #thebunker for tonight's show



Anyone else putting the finishing touches on their Friday night look?

KROD was happy to have started Week 1 and literally took us to his neighborhood.

The HIGH 5 Hand is camera-ready for a new season.

And we went to Gwinnett County for its oldest rivalry for our first Game of the Week in 2019.

That win ended up being an instant classic for the Comets.

We also mic'd up Miller Grove's game.

Check out highlights from some of this week's best games:

Chattahoochie 10, Riverwood 46

Prince Avenue 54, Mount Vernon 28

St. Anne Pacelli 24, Landmark Christian 6

Rockdale County 23, Eagle's Landing 12

Westminister 0, Woodward Academy 19

Westlake 23, Creekside 22

Hughes 27, Dutchtown 47

Pepperell 7, Darlington 17

Rockmart 31, Cedartown 12