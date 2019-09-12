< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Game of the Week: Creekside vs. New Manchester Game of the Week: Creekside vs. New Manchester data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428534897.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428534897");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_428534897_428615699_146253"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_428534897_428615699_146253";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428615699","video":"604621","title":"Game%20of%20the%20Week%3A%20Creekside%20vs.%20New%20Manchester","caption":"Game%20of%20the%20Week%3A%20Creekside%20vs.%20New%20Manchester","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F13%2FGame_of_the_Week__Creekside_vs__New_Manc_0_7655810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F13%2FGame_of_the_Week__Creekside_vs__New_Manchester_604621_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662955782%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DRNTqdlpEEUbUJVUhojcWE26PQzk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fgame-of-the-week-creekside-vs-new-manchester"}},"createDate":"Sep 13 2019 12:09AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428534897_428615699_146253",video:"604621",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Game_of_the_Week__Creekside_vs__New_Manc_0_7655810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Game%2520of%2520the%2520Week%253A%2520Creekside%2520vs.%2520New%2520Manchester",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/13/Game_of_the_Week__Creekside_vs__New_Manchester_604621_1800.mp4?Expires=1662955782&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=RNTqdlpEEUbUJVUhojcWE26PQzk",eventLabel:"Game%20of%20the%20Week%3A%20Creekside%20vs.%20New%20Manchester-428615699",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fgame-of-the-week-creekside-vs-new-manchester"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By HIGH 5 Sports, Kelly Price
Posted Sep 12 2019 03:11PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 13 2019 12:09AM EDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 12:10AM EDT <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428534897-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428534897-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/2_1568326673097_7654940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428534897-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/2_1568326673097_7654940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428534897-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Creekside head coach Maurice Dixon"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/2_1568326673097_7654940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Creekside head coach Maurice Dixon"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/XAVC-L50%20Proxy%201280x720%209Mbps_22027.00_00_07_00.Still001_1568316635018.jpg_7654458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="New Manchester head coach Cedric Jackson"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/high-5-sports/game-of-the-week-creekside-vs-new-manchester" data-title="Game of the Week: Creekside vs. New Manchester" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/high-5-sports/game-of-the-week-creekside-vs-new-manchester" addthis:title="Game of the Week: Creekside vs. New Manchester" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/sports/high-5-sports/game-of-the-week-creekside-vs-new-manchester";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"HIGH\x205\x20Sports\x20\x2cKelly\x20Price"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428534897" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines428534897' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/sports/high-5-sports/team-of-the-week-pep-rally-at-east-jackson-high-school"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/GDA_TOTW_091219_1568292426222_7653376_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Team of the Week pep rally at East Jackson</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/high-5-sports/high-5-highlights-week-3-in-review"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/07/j2Sa2vZw_1567830871736_7644716_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 3 in review</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/high-5-sports/east-jackson-wins-team-of-the-week-behind-community-support"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/10/East%20Jackson%20Helmets_1568171349151.jpg_7650300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) ATLANTA (FOX 5) - Despite some unexpected offseason coaching changes, the New Manchester Jaguars are 1-1 heading into Friday night's matchup with a 0-2 Creekside squad.

Longtime Stockbridge and Creekside coach Kevin Whitley was hired as New Manchester's new coach but resigned in July to take an assistant job at Georgia Southern. But now, the school and community have rallied around the team and are excited to play in the High 5 Game of the Week Friday night.</p> <p>"We got a new coach originally, everybody got excited about it, then we lost the coach and everybody got un-excited," said principal Tekmekia Gilchrist. "So now everybody is like, 'OK, we can do this.'"</p> <p>"Everybody’s excited. I mean, the whole community, the school, everybody’s excited about being FOX 5 Game of the Week," said head coach Cedric Jackson. "It was great to hear that we actually won that. So our kids are excited, our administration, our whole school is excited about that."</p> <p>Jackson held the title of defensive coordinator for the last three years at New Manchester, until Whitley resigned in July.</p> <p>"Our team’s been playing hard through this transition of me moving into head coach all of a sudden," he said. "We feel like we’ve been making improvements every week. We’re 1-1 and looking to improve our record this week."</p> <p>In the Jaguars' last game, a 35-16 victory at Lithia Springs, Jaguars running back Teondre Carter had 26 carries for 263 yards, one catch for 16 yards and four touchdowns.</p> <p>But Jackson said a senior-heavy defense leads his squad.</p> <p>"Our defensive line has to control the line of scrimmage," he said. "(Creekside is) big up front, so I think the matchup is going to be big up front because they like to run the ball. So it’s important that our defensive line takes care of their jobs."</p> <p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_428534897_428511205_103990">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Team_of_the_Week__East_Jackson_High_Scho_0_7654112_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_428534897_428511205_103990"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_428534897_428511205_103990" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_428534897_428511205_103990" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_428534897_428511205_103990";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428511205","video":"604361","title":"Team%20of%20the%20Week%3A%20East%20Jackson%20High%20School","caption":"Team%20of%20the%20Week%3A%20East%20Jackson%20High%20School","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F12%2FTeam_of_the_Week__East_Jackson_High_Scho_0_7654112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F12%2FTeam_of_the_Week__East_Jackson_High_School_604361_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662914713%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D-ZG3dWEpI0jzg-D88Nx3gDgF43I","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fgame-of-the-week-creekside-vs-new-manchester"}},"createDate":"Sep 12 2019 12:45PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428534897_428511205_103990",video:"604361",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Team_of_the_Week__East_Jackson_High_Scho_0_7654112_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Team%2520of%2520the%2520Week%253A%2520East%2520Jackson%2520High%2520School",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/12/Team_of_the_Week__East_Jackson_High_School_604361_1800.mp4?Expires=1662914713&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=-ZG3dWEpI0jzg-D88Nx3gDgF43I",eventLabel:"Team%20of%20the%20Week%3A%20East%20Jackson%20High%20School-428511205",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fhigh-5-sports%2Fgame-of-the-week-creekside-vs-new-manchester"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p> <p>New Manchester will look to limit three-star athlete and Louisville commit Khatavian Franks and tree-star OLB Georgia Tech commit Tyson Meiguez.</p> <p>Creekside head coach Maurice Dixon said the Seminoles are looking to get back to winning ways on Friday night.</p> <p>"We’re super excited. It’s about time you guys came back down to Fairburn to see what we’ve got going on," Dixon said. "It’s Creekside, so there’s always high expectations. It’s our job to be on the lefthand side of the win column."</p> <p>Dixon agreed the battle will be won in the trenches.</p> <p>"They’re a really athletic team," he said of New Manchester. More High 5 Sports Stories

Team of the Week pep rally at East Jackson High School
By HIGH 5 Sports
Posted Sep 11 2019 10:08AM EDT
Updated Sep 12 2019 02:58PM EDT

Congrats to East Jackson High School - our High 5 Sports Team of the Week. The last time East Jackson won High 5 Team of the Week honors they were in the midst of a magical season, finishing 10-2 before losing to Lovett in the second round of the playoffs in 2009. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Team_of_the_Week__East_Jackson_High_Scho_0_7654112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Team_of_the_Week__East_Jackson_High_Scho_0_7654112_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Team_of_the_Week__East_Jackson_High_Scho_0_7654112_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Team_of_the_Week__East_Jackson_High_Scho_0_7654112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Team_of_the_Week__East_Jackson_High_Scho_0_7654112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Team of the Week: East Jackson High School" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Team of the Week pep rally at East Jackson High School</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">HIGH 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 10:08AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 02:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Congrats to East Jackson High School - our High 5 Sports Team of the Week. </p><p>The last time East Jackson won High 5 Team of the Week honors they were in the midst of a magical season, finishing 10-2 before losing to Lovett in the second round of the playoffs in 2009. In the decade since, the Eagles have won only 17 games while cycling through six head coaches. But, it's the latest head man who's changing the culture at the North Georgia school which traditionally takes a back seat to more prominent football schools in Jackson County like Commerce and Jefferson.</p><p>MORE: East Jackson wins Team of the Week</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/high-5-sports/east-jackson-wins-team-of-the-week-behind-community-support" title="East Jackson wins Team of the Week behind community support" data-articleId="428272360" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Team_of_the_Week___East_Jackson_Eagles_0_7650437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Team_of_the_Week___East_Jackson_Eagles_0_7650437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Team_of_the_Week___East_Jackson_Eagles_0_7650437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Team_of_the_Week___East_Jackson_Eagles_0_7650437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/11/Team_of_the_Week___East_Jackson_Eagles_0_7650437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Team of the Week - East Jackson Eagles" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>East Jackson wins Team of the Week behind community support</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chip Zeller</span>, <span class="author">HIGH 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 11:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 10:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The last time East Jackson won High 5 Team of the Week honors they were in the midst of a magical season, finishing 10-2 before losing to Lovett in the second round of the playoffs in 2009. In the decade since, the Eagles have won only 17 games while cycling through six head coaches. But, it's the latest head man who's changing the culture at the North Georgia school which traditionally takes a back seat to more prominent football schools in Jackson County like Commerce and Jefferson.</p><p>Cameron Pettus is a Georgia boy, raised in Paulding County. After 19 years coaching in Illinois, he returned home to take over a struggling East Jackson program hungry to become relevant again. So far, East Jackson's two wins match the total victories of their previous two seasons combined.</p><p>"The joy that you get from those little milestones that you make as a coach- for me it's just phenomenal," Pettus said. "Just to see the smile on their faces after a victory, and just how they act, and how the community is so excited is great."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/high-5-sports/high-5-highlights-week-3-in-review" title="HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 3 in review" data-articleId="427779031" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/06/North_Cobb_Christian_vs_Walker_0_7644711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/06/North_Cobb_Christian_vs_Walker_0_7644711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/06/North_Cobb_Christian_vs_Walker_0_7644711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/06/North_Cobb_Christian_vs_Walker_0_7644711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/06/North_Cobb_Christian_vs_Walker_0_7644711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="North Cobb Christian vs Walker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>HIGH 5 Highlights: Week 3 in review</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">HIGH 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 11:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 12:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - The only thing hotter than that September weather across North Georgia were the plays on Friday night across the area's gridirons. Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls were chosen from the larger field of candidates to participate in the debate. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" title="1174321504_1568348339120-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FACT CHECK: Claims from the Democratic debate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-civil-rights-advocate-juanita-abernathy-dies-at-88-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/GettyImages-121738043_1568339830264_7655441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Juanita Abernathy, Civil Rights activist, widow of Dr. Rev. Ralph David Abernathy is photographed in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, June 30, 2011. Most Recent

Youth Suicide Prevention Summit held in Paulding County

Hernandez helps lead Phillies past Braves

DeKalb County Schools superintendent takes questions from parents, taxpayers

FACT CHECK: Claims from the Democratic debate

O'Rourke vows to ban assault weapons in Houston debate data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/P%20YOUTH%20SUICIDE%20SUMMIT%2011P_00.00.58.09_1568351628987.png_7655749_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/P%20YOUTH%20SUICIDE%20SUMMIT%2011P_00.00.58.09_1568351628987.png_7655749_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/P%20YOUTH%20SUICIDE%20SUMMIT%2011P_00.00.58.09_1568351628987.png_7655749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/P%20YOUTH%20SUICIDE%20SUMMIT%2011P_00.00.58.09_1568351628987.png_7655749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Youth Suicide Prevention Summit held in Paulding County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/hernandez-helps-lead-phillies-past-braves-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hernandez helps lead Phillies past Braves</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dekalb-county-schools-superintendent-takes-questions-from-parents-taxpayers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Questions_over_GO_bond_in_DeKalb_County_0_7655726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Questions_over_GO_bond_in_DeKalb_County_0_7655726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Questions_over_GO_bond_in_DeKalb_County_0_7655726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Questions_over_GO_bond_in_DeKalb_County_0_7655726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Questions_over_GO_bond_in_DeKalb_County_0_7655726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DeKalb County Schools superintendent takes questions from parents, taxpayers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fact-check-claims-from-the-democratic-debate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1174321504%20THUMB_1568348339120.jpg_7655640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1174321504%20THUMB_1568348339120.jpg_7655640_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1174321504%20THUMB_1568348339120.jpg_7655640_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1174321504%20THUMB_1568348339120.jpg_7655640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1174321504%20THUMB_1568348339120.jpg_7655640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;candidates&#x20;appear&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;stage&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Houston&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x20;Ten&#x20;Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;hopefuls&#x20;were&#x20;chosen&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;larger&#x20;field&#x20;of&#x20;candidates&#x20;to&#x20;participate&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;debate&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FACT CHECK: Claims from the Democratic debate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vow-to-ban-assault-weapons-gives-o-rourke-debate-breakout" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/GettyImages-1174328652_1568346534488_7655597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/GettyImages-1174328652_1568346534488_7655597_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/GettyImages-1174328652_1568346534488_7655597_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/GettyImages-1174328652_1568346534488_7655597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/GettyImages-1174328652_1568346534488_7655597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 