<!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** -->
<script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=01378581"></script>  <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" >
<span id="p_101"></span>
<div class="portlet-body">
<div class="portlet-borderless-container " style="">
<div class="portlet-body">
<div>
<div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article">  <article>
<section id="story424256832" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424256832" data-article-version="1.0">Following in his father's footsteps Jaybo Shaw takes over at Rabun Co.</h1>
</header>   <figure class="story-media">
<div id="storyPlayer_424256832_424256719_150764"></div>  16 2019 09:45PM  <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:cody.chaffins@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/high-5-sports/following-in-his-father-s-footsteps-jaybo-shaw-takes-over-at-rabun-co">Cody Chaffins</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 09:46PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-424256832"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 09:45PM EDT<span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-424256832" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>TIGER, Ga.</strong> - For the last seven years, which includes five straight region titles and a state championship game appearance, it has been Coach Shaw for the Rabun County Wildcats. It still is, only now it is Jaybo Shaw instead of his father Lee Shaw.</p><p>"I went from worrying about formations and motions and offensive stuff, but now it's bigger picture," says Shaw.</p><p>Lee Shaw's team's always had a skilled quarterback, whether that was Jaybo, who played at Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern, or Connor Shaw who played at South Carolina and the NFL. This year's Rabun County team has Gunner Stockton. As a freshman in 2018, Stockton ran and passed for over 3,600 yards and 51 touchdowns.<br> "Gunner's a very very rare talent. I don't know if I will ever coach a kid like Gunner again in my career. He's just that rare," says Shaw.</p><p>Shaw says that Stockton has added weight and gotten faster. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More High 5 Sports Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/sports/high-5-sports/marietta-handling-high-expectations-by-focusing-on-one-family-" title="Marietta handling high expectations by focusing on "One Family"" data-articleId="422537074" > data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Marietta_handling_high_expecations_0_7577502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Marietta_handling_high_expecations_0_7577502_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Marietta_handling_high_expecations_0_7577502_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Marietta_handling_high_expecations_0_7577502_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Marietta_handling_high_expecations_0_7577502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marietta Blue Devils are having to handle high expectations as they head into the 2019 season with a roster stocked with division one talent." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Marietta handling high expectations by focusing on "One Family"</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Chaffins</span>, <span class="author">HIGH 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 09:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Every High 5 football season we see a team or two with a roster of talent that would rival some small colleges, but the team's with the most stars aren't always the ones holding the state championship trophy at season's end.</p><p>This year the Marietta Blue Devils are loaded with talent, but they're also making sure that their stars stick together.</p><p>The Blue Devils come into this season with a senior class that boasts 7 of the top 100 senior players in the state according to 247 Sports. All look to be heading to play division-one college ball.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/south-atlanta-teams-up-with-edwin-jackson-foundation-to-give-back-to-community" title="South Atlanta teams up with Edwin Jackson Foundation to give back to community" data-articleId="415172289" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/South_Atlanta_football_camp_0_7452325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/South_Atlanta_football_camp_0_7452325_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/South_Atlanta_football_camp_0_7452325_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/South_Atlanta_football_camp_0_7452325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/South_Atlanta_football_camp_0_7452325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="South Atlanta football camp" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>South Atlanta teams up with Edwin Jackson Foundation to give back to community</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Justin Felder</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 10:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's been over a year since Atlanta native and Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a drunk driver.</p><p>Since that time, his parents have kept his name alive with the Edwin Jackson Foundation</p><p>Thursday, that was seen in action.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/high-5-star-turns-nba-champ" title="HIGH 5 star turns NBA champ" data-articleId="414993226" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/HIGH_5_star_turns_NBA_champ_0_7449159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>HIGH 5 star turns NBA champ</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Chaffins</span>, <span class="author">Luke Gamble </span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A guy like Jordan Loyd doesn’t have much time to celebrate the NBA Championship that he just won as part of the Toronto Raptors organization. However, there aren’t many guys who get a front row seat to history, either.</p><p>You may have seen Kawhi Leonard’s game-winning three-pointer against the Sixers to send Toronto to the Eastern Conference Finals, and if you did, chances are you saw Jordan Loyd too. In the infamous picture of Leonard squatted down watching the ball bounce around on the rim Loyd is right next to him, wide-eyed and ready to celebrate.</p><p>“I was just so locked in onto the shot in the moment,” Loyd said. “The picture was kind of priceless. It was just instincts for me. You know, I was so into the game. That’s all I can do. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Loved ones hold memorial for quadruple shooting victim</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-police-frustrated-after-documented-gang-member-arrested-released-after-1-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20TEEN%20CRIMINAL%20APD%20FRUSTRATION%2010P%20_00.01.43.09_1566011718113.png_7599380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P TEEN CRIMINAL APD FRUSTRATION 10P _00.01.43.09_1566011718113.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Atlanta Police frustrated after documented gang member arrested, released after 1 day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_20190816180543"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-claims-she-paid-for-a-goldendoodle-but-never-received-the-dog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: <!-- end: STORY LIST --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bellinger, Muncy, Turner HRs power Dodgers past Braves 8-3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-police-frustrated-after-documented-gang-member-arrested-released-after-1-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20TEEN%20CRIMINAL%20APD%20FRUSTRATION%2010P%20_00.01.43.09_1566011718113.png_7599380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20TEEN%20CRIMINAL%20APD%20FRUSTRATION%2010P%20_00.01.43.09_1566011718113.png_7599380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20TEEN%20CRIMINAL%20APD%20FRUSTRATION%2010P%20_00.01.43.09_1566011718113.png_7599380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20TEEN%20CRIMINAL%20APD%20FRUSTRATION%2010P%20_00.01.43.09_1566011718113.png_7599380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20TEEN%20CRIMINAL%20APD%20FRUSTRATION%2010P%20_00.01.43.09_1566011718113.png_7599380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta Police frustrated after documented gang member arrested, released after 1 day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/keep-your-garden-going-in-the-summer-with-tips-from-pike-nurseries" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Pike_Nurseries__Pruning_and_Fertilizing__0_7597732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Keep your garden going in the summer with tips from Pike Nurseries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-claims-she-paid-for-a-goldendoodle-but-never-received-the-dog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20GOLDEN%20DOODLE%20PUPPY%20SCAM%2010P_00.01.24.10_1566011054111.png_7599369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20GOLDEN%20DOODLE%20PUPPY%20SCAM%2010P_00.01.24.10_1566011054111.png_7599369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20GOLDEN%20DOODLE%20PUPPY%20SCAM%2010P_00.01.24.10_1566011054111.png_7599369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20GOLDEN%20DOODLE%20PUPPY%20SCAM%2010P_00.01.24.10_1566011054111.png_7599369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/P%20GOLDEN%20DOODLE%20PUPPY%20SCAM%2010P_00.01.24.10_1566011054111.png_7599369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman claims she paid for a goldendoodle but never received the dog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dog-missing-after-car-was-stolen-now-returned" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20DOG%20STOLEN%20FROM%20PARKED%20CAR%205P_00.00.37.29_1565909203126.png_7595851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20DOG%20STOLEN%20FROM%20PARKED%20CAR%205P_00.00.37.29_1565909203126.png_7595851_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20DOG%20STOLEN%20FROM%20PARKED%20CAR%205P_00.00.37.29_1565909203126.png_7595851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20DOG%20STOLEN%20FROM%20PARKED%20CAR%205P_00.00.37.29_1565909203126.png_7595851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20DOG%20STOLEN%20FROM%20PARKED%20CAR%205P_00.00.37.29_1565909203126.png_7595851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dog missing after car was stolen, now   