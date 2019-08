- For the last seven years, which includes five straight region titles and a state championship game appearance, it has been Coach Shaw for the Rabun County Wildcats. It still is, only now it is Jaybo Shaw instead of his father Lee Shaw.

"I went from worrying about formations and motions and offensive stuff, but now it's bigger picture," says Shaw.

Lee Shaw's team's always had a skilled quarterback, whether that was Jaybo, who played at Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern, or Connor Shaw who played at South Carolina and the NFL. This year's Rabun County team has Gunner Stockton. As a freshman in 2018, Stockton ran and passed for over 3,600 yards and 51 touchdowns.

"Gunner's a very very rare talent. I don't know if I will ever coach a kid like Gunner again in my career. He's just that rare," says Shaw.

Shaw says that Stockton has added weight and gotten faster. Two traits on display Friday night as he threw for three and ran for one touchdown against Franklin, NC.