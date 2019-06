Nineteen years ago, Drew Charter School became the educational foundation of the revitalization of Atlanta’s East Lake Community. The school partnered with East Lake Country Club's First Tee program to develop minority golfers. It worked. Last month, Drew Charter became the first all-black golf team, and the first Atlanta public school, to win a state championship in Georgia.

"We don't focus on color, we focus on being good golfers," says head coach Joe Weems. "We stick to the fundamentals, we use every club in the bag, if we touch 'em, we swing 'em."

Drew has been knocking on the door of a state title for a few years. This time they got it done with the help of a talented core of golfers, raised in the shadows of the course made famous by the greatest amateur golfer of all-time, Atlanta's own Bobby Jones.