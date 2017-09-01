High 5 Sports Recap - Week 3

Posted: Sep 01 2017 09:02PM EDT

Updated: Sep 02 2017 12:02AM EDT

ATLANTA - Only the strong survive and for those reading, this can take comfort in knowing they survived. And the HIGH 5 Sports Team is grateful for those who did because that means they can catch all the best high school football action Friday night has to over in Georgia.

But we get some folks may be out at games or were just too busy to catch the Big Show which airs weekly Friday night at 11 p.m. all football season long. So, we compiled a recap right here. You’re welcome!

Here is a recap of all the week 3 action.

 

GAME OF THE WEEK: SWD at Creekside

Our Game of the Week featuring the SW DeKalb Panthers and the Creekside Seminoles.

Francisco Hunter rush TD

Hunter rush

Hunter rush TD

Lazarus Anderson to Jarvis Howell

Justin Tomlin rush TD

Hunter pick six
 

 

 

 

 

 

CALL OF THE WEEK: Harrison at North Cobb

The Hoyas went head-to-head with the Warriors.

D'Andre Ferguson

Dillon Way rush TD

Justin Fields long rush in rain

Daniel Hart rush TD

 

 

 

 

 

The Ridge at Mays

Peachtree Ridge takes on 6A's 7th ranked Mays at Lakewood Stadium.

 

 

 

 

 

McEachern at Grayson

Now for a top-10 big boy battle, mighty McEachern at Grayson.

Mickey Conn

Shawn Elliott

Dwayne White Jr PBU

Controversial play in 2nd half, Kenyan Jackson incomplete

 

 

 

 

MIC'D UP: Lovett at BEST Academy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Starr's Mill at Northgate

A good one in Coweta County, as the Panthers take on the Vikings.

Kyle McLaren in your face

Jimmy Deluca pass to Sean King

DeLuca rush TD called back

 

 

 

 

 

Heard County at New Machester

The Braves matching up against New Manchester in Douglasville at Jaguar Stadium.

Emory Jones pass

Anthony Taylor tackled

Taylor rush TD

Jaden Moreland TD

 

 

 

 

 

Forest Park at Locust Grove

Forest Park Panthers were looking for their first win at Locust Grove, where the Wildcats would like the same.

Carrick Thomas fumble return TD

Cade Powell rush TD

LG McDaniel keep and score

 

 

 

 

 

Hertiage at Ola

Patriots taking on the Mustangs.

Caleb Pruitt to Jordan Mega Young TD

Joshua Rushing kick return

Andrew Curry rush TD

 

 

 

 

 

Hapeville at Pace Academy

Jaramee Salyer from Pace

Hajj Malik Williams rush TD

Scott Leven interception

Tyleek Collins rush

 

 

 

 

 

 

Calhoun at Cartersville

The Yellow Jackets battled the Purple Hurricanes.

Trevor Lawrence to EJ Turner

 

 

 

 

 

Sequoyah at Woodstock

Garrett Bass to Noah Frith

 

 

 

 

 

 

Habersham Central at White County

The White County Warriors trying to go 3-0 tonight visiting Habersham Central at Raider Stadium.

Kaleb Crane TD

AJ Curry rush TD

Kaleb Crane TD

 

 

 

 

 

Tucker at Colquitt Co.

Ty Leggett rush TD

Toro Taylor rush, Kamrin Woods big hit

Defensive TD

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Douglass at South Atlanta

Juan Powell rush TD

Oscar Wyatt return blocked punt for TD

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Woodward vs Westminster

 

 

 

 

 

 

And that's it for week three! We'll be back again next Friday!

Until then, don’t forget to vote for the HIGH 5 Sports Team of the Week and Game of the Week at Facebook.com/HIGH5Sports.

