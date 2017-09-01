High 5 Sports Recap - Week 3
ATLANTA - Only the strong survive and for those reading, this can take comfort in knowing they survived. And the HIGH 5 Sports Team is grateful for those who did because that means they can catch all the best high school football action Friday night has to over in Georgia.
But we get some folks may be out at games or were just too busy to catch the Big Show which airs weekly Friday night at 11 p.m. all football season long.
Here is a recap of all the week 3 action.
GAME OF THE WEEK: SWD at Creekside
Our Game of the Week featuring the SW DeKalb Panthers and the Creekside Seminoles.
Francisco Hunter rush TD
Hunter rush
Hunter rush TD
Lazarus Anderson to Jarvis Howell
Justin Tomlin rush TD
Hunter pick six
CALL OF THE WEEK: Harrison at North Cobb
The Hoyas went head-to-head with the Warriors.
D'Andre Ferguson
Dillon Way rush TD
Justin Fields long rush in rain
Daniel Hart rush TD
The Ridge at Mays
Peachtree Ridge takes on 6A's 7th ranked Mays at Lakewood Stadium.
McEachern at Grayson
Now for a top-10 big boy battle, mighty McEachern at Grayson.
Mickey Conn
Shawn Elliott
Dwayne White Jr PBU
Controversial play in 2nd half, Kenyan Jackson incomplete
MIC'D UP: Lovett at BEST Academy
Starr's Mill at Northgate
A good one in Coweta County, as the Panthers take on the Vikings.
Kyle McLaren in your face
Jimmy Deluca pass to Sean King
DeLuca rush TD called back
Heard County at New Machester
The Braves matching up against New Manchester in Douglasville at Jaguar Stadium.
Emory Jones pass
Anthony Taylor tackled
Taylor rush TD
Jaden Moreland TD
Forest Park at Locust Grove
Forest Park Panthers were looking for their first win at Locust Grove, where the Wildcats would like the same.
Carrick Thomas fumble return TD
Cade Powell rush TD
LG McDaniel keep and score
Hertiage at Ola
Patriots taking on the Mustangs.
Caleb Pruitt to Jordan Mega Young TD
Joshua Rushing kick return
Andrew Curry rush TD
Hapeville at Pace Academy
Jaramee Salyer from Pace
Hajj Malik Williams rush TD
Scott Leven interception
Tyleek Collins rush
Calhoun at Cartersville
The Yellow Jackets battled the Purple Hurricanes.
Trevor Lawrence to EJ Turner
Sequoyah at Woodstock
Garrett Bass to Noah Frith
Habersham Central at White County
The White County Warriors trying to go 3-0 tonight visiting Habersham Central at Raider Stadium.
Kaleb Crane TD
AJ Curry rush TD
Kaleb Crane TD
Tucker at Colquitt Co.
Ty Leggett rush TD
Toro Taylor rush, Kamrin Woods big hit
Defensive TD
Douglass at South Atlanta
Juan Powell rush TD
Oscar Wyatt return blocked punt for TD
Woodward vs Westminster
And that's it for week three! We'll be back again next Friday!
