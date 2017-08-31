Team of the Week pep rally: North Oconee HS

- A late voting surge led the Titans of North Oconee High School to a Team of the Week victory!

Thursday morning, the team got the full High 5 Sports experience with a pep rally and hand trophy presentation.

PHOTOS: NOHS wins Team of the Week

The Titans won their opener against the Grovetown Warriors, and for that, they secured an appearance on the High 5 Sports Team of the Week Facebook poll. A late voting surge by the Titan Nation helped North Oconee edge out Central Gwinnett for the award.