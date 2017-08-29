Former Archer RB dies after collapsing at practice

- A Stetson University defensive linebacker and former high school football standout from Gwinnett County passed away Monday after collapsing at practice.

Nicholas "Nick" Blakely, 19, was on the sidelines shortly after practice started Monday evening when he said he wasn't feeling well, and then collapsed. He was rushed to Florida Hospital DeLand, and later died.

"I talked to Nick yesterday and he said, 'Mother, I'm fine.' But that was Nick," said Blakely's mother, Michelle Wilson.

Stetson University shared the devastating news on the school's athletics website, gohatters.com, where a memorial photo honoring Blakely's life has been placed at the top of the page.

University officials said grief counselors will be available at the Athletic Training Center with the football team.

Wilson and Blakely's father, Milton Blakely, said their son was as dedicated student and athlete.

"It's very odd that this would happen like this, because he spent so much time training and you know, it's hard to see this," explained Milton Blakely. "It's very difficult."

Blakely was a three-year letter winner under Archer High School's coach, Andy Dyer. He was a running back and safety.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of Nicholas. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his Archer family and his Stetson football family," said Coach Dyer in a statement. "Nick has had a huge impact on many people and we are going to miss his great spirit and his million dollar smile."

Blakely was a sophomore at Stetson, where he was majoring in accounting. He was redshirted in 2016 and was preparing for his first college football season.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced, but friends and football players gathered at noon Tuesday for a memorial on the Stetson campus.

A fundraising page has been set up to help Blakely's family: https://www.gofundme.com/4cbal34.