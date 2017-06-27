Top running back recruit commits to Georgia

- Even though Nick Chubb and Sony Michel are getting ready for their final seasons in Athens, Kirby Smart is probably sleeping easy. Tuesday the University of Georgia added a big-time commitment to their 2018 recruiting class as running back Zamir White picked the Bulldogs.

"Huge, man," said White after announcing his choice at Scotland County High School. "This is nerve-wracking. Really nerve-wracking."

White picked UGA over North Carolina, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson. White placed hats from those four schools and Georgia on a table during his commitment ceremony, before picking up the red and black option to announce his choice.

247sports.com lists White as their top-ranked running back in the Class of 2018, and sixth-best player overall in that class.

"[Zamir is] just a hard worker," said Scotland County offensive coordinator Keith Wood. "He's always working when no one is watching."

According to 247sports, Georgia now has seven commitments for their 2018 recruiting class. The recruiting website ranks their class 55th best in the nation, though many schools have more commitments.