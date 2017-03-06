Langston Hughes hoping for first ever state title High 5 Sports Langston Hughes hoping for first ever state title Langston Hughes High School is buzzing. Their boys basketball team is on the verge of a first for the school as they get ready to play for a state championship Thursday night at UGA.

- Langston Hughes High School is buzzing. Their boys basketball team is on the verge of a first for the school as they get ready to play for a state championship Thursday night at UGA.

"For three years I've been putting in blood, sweat and tears into this high school," said Panthers senior guard Derrick Cook. "To end out with a bang, that would be great."

The Panthers will face Brunswick High School in the class 6-A game, scheduled to start at 8pm at Stegeman Coliseum. Langston Hughes is something of a surprise to make it this far, having to go away from home for each of their playoff games. Their run to the finals included an overtime win at powerhouse Gainesville High School.

"Being the underdog kind of gave us the edge, though," said junior guard Landers Nolley. "Nobody expected us to win anyway, why not shock the world?"

The Panthers plan to travel to Athens Thursday morning. Head coach Rory Welsh says the school is preparing to bring a huge host of fans as well.

"We take the party on the road, and we'll do the same thing Thursday night," said Welsh.