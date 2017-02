High 5 Basketball Playoffs: Round One High 5 Sports High 5 Basketball Playoffs: Round One Friday was the start of the GHSA state playoffs and High 5 Sports brought you highlights from nine games statewide.

The rest of the first round will be played on Saturday and the second round will be played on Wednesday and Thursday February 22nd and 23rd.