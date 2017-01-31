National Signing Day is Wednesday

- It is hard to believe, but National Signing Day is back! Wednesday to be exact!

Three players will be signing their national letters of intent live on Good Day Atlanta Wednesday morning.

Brookwood Broncos linebacker Leonard Warner is a four-star player being recruited by FSU, Stanford and UGA, among others. He’ll be joining the HIGH 5 Sports Team at the College Football Hall of Fame for the special Signing Day broadcast, exclusively on FOX 5 Live.

More than 200 players are expected to file through the hallowed Hall in downtown Atlanta, making their intentions known.

This is a bittersweet day for the HIGH 5 Sports Team as we bid not goodbye, but good luck to our HIGH 5 Sports star alums.

It’s a one last #INYOURFACE affair as we talk football with the soon-to-be new faces of college football.

Signing Day coverage happens all day on our Facebook and YouTube channels!