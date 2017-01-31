Former High 5 star Corey Moore happy in Houston

- The FOX 5 Sports Team got a chance to catch up with a HIGH 5 Sports alum.

Corey Moore remembers his roots at Griffin High School playing with the Bears which is probably why he could be found Monday taking part in an NFL Play 60 event with middle school students in Houston.

Some Georgia fans may even remember him in the Bulldog jersey, even though he didn’t spent a lot of playing between the hedges. But now, as an undrafted Houston Texans safety, he actually starts.

"Just moving forward from the problem that occurred at Georgia, man, just trying to better myself every day, trying to improve self-wise as a person on and off the field. So, just keeping a positive mindset,” said Moore. “Going through hard times and can i prevail through it? and things like that. It was a time just when it was hard, but I love sharing my testimony that i went through this, being the person that I know I am.”

Moore said he wants to see his former Bulldogs do well, but deep down, he is pull for the Atlanta Falcons.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

