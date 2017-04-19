< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413925219" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The Atlanta Hawks entered Thursday with three first round picks, but general manager Travis Schlenk made a trade just hours before the draft to get a higher selection. The Hawks drafted De’Andre Hunter with the No. 4 pick before selecting Cam Reddish with the No. 10 pick.</p> <p>Due to NBA rules, Hunter will not officially join the Hawks until July 6 when the trade between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers becomes official. Schlenk was unable to comment on Hunter until the trade is finalized.</p> <p>“We’re really excited about our draft, and I think will be even more excited about it after July sixth,” Schlenk said with a laugh.</p> <p>Hunter started 38 games at shooting guard for the Virginia Cavaliers during their 2018-2019 NCAA Championship run. The third team All-American played two seasons for the Cavaliers before declaring for the NBA Draft. Hunter averaged 15.2 points per game while shooting 52 percent on field goals during his final collegiate season.</p> <p>Schlenk got the players that he wanted for the third consecutive draft after Reddish fell further than what the Hawks had him projected to go.</p> <p>“We rolled the dice today, and it worked,” Schlenk said. “It’s better to be lucky than good sometimes.”</p> <p>Reddish played just one year at Duke, starting 35 games at small forward. He averaged 13.5 points per game on 35.6 percent shooting from the field. Reddish was a strong defensive player for the Blue Devils, ending the season with 56 steals and ranking ninth in the ACC with 1.56 steals per game.</p> <p>“It’s a young talented group,” Reddish said during a conference call with media members. “And I’m ready to be the best addition to the team I can possibly be.”</p> <p>The Hawks will likely be without both of their first-round picks for the start of the summer league. Summer league games being on July 5, and Hunter will not be able to join the team until July 6. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404981" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/falcons-quarterback-matt-ryan-attends-football-clinic" title="Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan attends football clinic" data-articleId="413915588" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Falcons_Quarterback_Matt_Ryan_attends_fo_0_7427454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Falcons_Quarterback_Matt_Ryan_attends_fo_0_7427454_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Falcons_Quarterback_Matt_Ryan_attends_fo_0_7427454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Falcons_Quarterback_Matt_Ryan_attends_fo_0_7427454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Falcons_Quarterback_Matt_Ryan_attends_fo_0_7427454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Falcons Quarterback Matt Ryan attends football clinic" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan attends football clinic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A bunch of young athletes got their chance to meet the star quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons.</p><p>Matt Ryan took part in a football clinic Thursday in Decatur.</p><p>It's part of Gatorade's 15th annual Beat the Heat program.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/hawks-trade-up-get-no-4-pick-from-pelicans" title="Hawks land Virginia's Hunter, Duke's Reddish in NBA draft" data-articleId="413879555" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/hawks%20atlanta%20hawks%20sports%20generic_1492657812666_3179815_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hawks land Virginia's Hunter, Duke's Reddish in NBA draft</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports... </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 11:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Atlanta Hawks pulled off another blockbuster deal on NBA draft night to get the player they wanted.</p><p>Then, they landed another with the remnants of last year's big trade.</p><p>The rebuilding Hawks added to their impressive young core by selecting wingman De'Andre Hunter from national champion Virginia on Thursday with the No. 4 pick, which was acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans shortly before the draft began.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/uswnt-defeats-sweden-2-0-in-final-group-game-of-womens-world-cup" title="USWNT defeats Sweden 2-0 in final group game of Women's World Cup" data-articleId="413843425" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/US_women_s_team_bests_Sweden_2_0_in_fina_0_7426861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/US_women_s_team_bests_Sweden_2_0_in_fina_0_7426861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/US_women_s_team_bests_Sweden_2_0_in_fina_0_7426861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/US_women_s_team_bests_Sweden_2_0_in_fina_0_7426861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/US_women_s_team_bests_Sweden_2_0_in_fina_0_7426861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Team USA defeated Sweden 2-0 in the final group-stage game of the Women's World Cup. Both teams will advance to the knockout round." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT defeats Sweden 2-0 in final group game of Women's World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women’s National Team beat Sweden 2-0 Thursday in their third group-stage game of the Women’s World Cup.</p><p>USWNT started off strong as Lindsey Horan scored a goal in less than three minutes into the game.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script <header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content featured-module">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<h3>Move over motorists, scooters are favored, says Midtown survey</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Pedestrian to be charged after hit by police SUV</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Fulton County Schools votes to demolish Meadows Operation Center</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Wayfair to create 500 jobs in Athens</h3>
</li>
</ul>
</div> class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/V%20GAINESVILLE%20COP%20HITS%20PEDESTRIAN_00.00.58.08_1561084752230.png_7428832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V GAINESVILLE COP HITS PEDESTRIAN_00.00.58.08_1561084752230.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pedestrian to be charged after hit by police SUV</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fulton-county-schools-votes-to-demolish-meadows-operation-center"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/S%20MEADOWS%20CENTER%20VOTE%20NATSVO%2010P%20_00.00.45.05_1561084887094.png_7428847_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="S MEADOWS CENTER VOTE NATSVO 10P _00.00.45.05_1561084887094.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fulton County Schools votes to demolish Meadows Operation Center</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wayfair-to-create-500-jobs-in-athens"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/V%20WAYFAIR%20TO%20CREATE%20500%20JOBS%206P%20_00.00.09.05_1561083640053.png_7428719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V WAYFAIR TO CREATE 500 JOBS 6P _00.00.09.05_1561083640053.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wayfair to create 500 jobs in Athens</h3> </a> <header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<h3>Hawks select two ACC standouts in first round</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Trees topple onto homes, power lines in Meriwether County</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Pedestrian to be charged after hit by police SUV</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Fulton County Schools votes to demolish Meadows Operation Center</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Wayfair to create 500 jobs in Athens</h3>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> </figure> <h3>Trees topple onto homes, power lines in Meriwether County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pedestrian-to-be-charged-after-hit-by-police-suv"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="V GAINESVILLE COP HITS PEDESTRIAN_00.00.58.08_1561084752230.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Pedestrian to be charged after hit by police SUV</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fulton-county-schools-votes-to-demolish-meadows-operation-center"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="S MEADOWS CENTER VOTE NATSVO 10P _00.00.45.05_1561084887094.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Fulton County Schools votes to demolish Meadows Operation Center</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" 