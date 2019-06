- The Atlanta Hawks entered Thursday with three first round picks, but general manager Travis Schlenk made a trade just hours before the draft to get a higher selection. The Hawks drafted De’Andre Hunter with the No. 4 pick before selecting Cam Reddish with the No. 10 pick.

Due to NBA rules, Hunter will not officially join the Hawks until July 6 when the trade between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers becomes official. Schlenk was unable to comment on Hunter until the trade is finalized.

“We’re really excited about our draft, and I think will be even more excited about it after July sixth,” Schlenk said with a laugh.

Hunter started 38 games at shooting guard for the Virginia Cavaliers during their 2018-2019 NCAA Championship run. The third team All-American played two seasons for the Cavaliers before declaring for the NBA Draft. Hunter averaged 15.2 points per game while shooting 52 percent on field goals during his final collegiate season.

Schlenk got the players that he wanted for the third consecutive draft after Reddish fell further than what the Hawks had him projected to go.

“We rolled the dice today, and it worked,” Schlenk said. “It’s better to be lucky than good sometimes.”

Reddish played just one year at Duke, starting 35 games at small forward. He averaged 13.5 points per game on 35.6 percent shooting from the field. Reddish was a strong defensive player for the Blue Devils, ending the season with 56 steals and ranking ninth in the ACC with 1.56 steals per game.

“It’s a young talented group,” Reddish said during a conference call with media members. “And I’m ready to be the best addition to the team I can possibly be.”

The Hawks will likely be without both of their first-round picks for the start of the summer league. Summer league games being on July 5, and Hunter will not be able to join the team until July 6. Reddish is currently rehabbing a groin injury, and Schlenk said he will likely miss the summer league.