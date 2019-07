- The Atlanta Hawks helped host an event bringing basketball talent from around the world into one tournament. The NBA Academy Games took place this past weekend at the Hawks' training facility.

Teams from abroad, including Australia, China, India and Mexico competed against players from the United States. Representatives from NBA teams and college programs were on-hand to take a look at possible future prospects.

"It's pretty different to play against high schools from the USA because the way they play is different than internationally," said Egyptian basketball player Aly Khalifa. "They play more tough, they have more athletes. They're pretty strong."

While the international players enjoyed their experience in America, the local players said the games also provided a lesson. It was a good chance, they said, to play against different styles of basketball, as well as learn a little bit about their competitors from around the world.

"It's an amazing experience," said Donovan Grant, a former Campbell High School player now with The Skill Factory out of Woodstock. "I know they worked so hard just like I have. I'm just glad to play against them. It's a real honor.