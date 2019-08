Joey Votto homered and drove in three runs, Alex Wood pitched 6 2/3 strong innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 on Friday night.

Wood (1-0) was sharp in his second start since returning from a season-long back injury, allowing five baserunners and solo homers to Austin Riley in the fifth and Ronald Acuña Jr. in the sixth. Wood struck out five.

Raisel Iglesias earned his 21st save in 24 chances by facing the minimum in the ninth, retiring Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson.