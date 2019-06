- To celebrate the kick-off of the Women's World Cup Atlanta's girls were invited to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a field day.

More than 160 girls, ages 5 to 14, participated in field day activities Friday afternoon.

The Atlanta Falcons Youth Foundation, the Atlanta United Foundation, and Good Sports hosted the event.

Friday's activities involved donated sports equipment.

Officials said that charitable effort extends beyond just this one event.

This is the second annual girls' field day event at The Benz.