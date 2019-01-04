Georgia's Holyfield, Ridley, Nauta to enter NFL draft

- Georgia wide receiver Riley Ridley and tight end Isaac Nauta are skipping their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft, taking away two of the Bulldogs' top three receivers.

Ridley and Nauta announced the decisions on Friday on their Twitter accounts.

"I could not imagine any other program preparing me for the next stay the way this one has," Ridley said, adding thanks for coach Kirby Smart and the coaching staff.

Ridley, the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons rookie Calvin Ridley, led Georgia with 44 catches for 570 yards and nine touchdowns. He finished strong with five-catch games against Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game and against Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Nauta was third on the team with 30 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns this season. His top game of the season came against Florida, when he had five catches for 73 yards.

Nauta said he made the decision to pursue his "life-long dream" of playing in the NFL after consulting with his family and coaches.

Also Friday, freshman tight end Luke Ford, from Carterville, Illinois, announced on Twitter he is transferring to Illinois "due to my grandparents' deteriorating health and my family's inability to afford to see me play in person each week."

Ford had one catch for four yards in nine games this season.

Georgia could have other underclassmen enter the draft. The school is awaiting decisions from others, including tailback Elijah Holyfield, wide receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive back J.R. Reed.

SEE ALSO: UGA's Justin Fields transferring to Ohio State