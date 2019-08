- Watch out! The catchphrases were flying in Athens Friday as the Georgia Bulldogs opened fall camp.

Coach Kirby Smart and the boys had their first practice of the season Friday.

Georgia comes into the year ranked third in the preseason polls. And while they had seven players go in the NFL Draft, a lot of the names you know are still around.

Jake Dromm and D'Andre Swift are back for their junior seasons and the offensive line is stacked.

The Bulldogs open up the season August 31 on the road at Vanderbilt.

Until then, it is all about these practices in the heat and Kirby Smart says it builds character.