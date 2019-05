- The Atlanta Hawks G-League Team will make its new home in College Park.

Construction is underway for Gateway Arena which is set to be finished mid-October.

That is just in time for the first game of the season in November.

The more than $40 million project will seat more than 5,000 people.

It will also serve as a venue for concerts and other entertainment.

This is a huge addition to College Park.

It marks the first time in history the Hawks will have an Atlanta-based player development team.