- With 33 home runs and 28 stolen bases so far this season, Ronald Acuña Jr. is se to become just the fourth Braves player in history to join baseball's 30/30 club. Henry Aaron, Dale Murphy and Ron Gant are the only other Braves to reach the milestone. Good Day Atlanta's Ron Gant was the most recent Braves to reach 30/30. Gant accomplished the feat in both 1990 and 1991 at the time becoming just the third player in Major League Baseball history to repeat a 30/30 season. So as the next Braves player is set to enter the club, Gant had this to say.

"It's great to have a player come up and remind you of yourself. It kind of brings back those memories and stuff like that. I can't wait for him to break it. I can't wait to see what his future holds because he's such a good player. I want to see him do it, I'm happy for him. I want to be able to go up to him and shake his hand and say 'congratulations man you're in the club'," says Gant.