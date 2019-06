June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. heads towards first base during the eighth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)

June 14, 2019: Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman heads towards first base after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a MLB game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)

- Two members of the Atlanta Braves will be starters on the 2019 National League All-Star Team. First baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Ronald Acuña, Jr. were both named All-Star starters on Thursday night.

This will be Freeman's fourth All-Star Game appearance, and second straight year starting for the National League. He has 22 home runs so far this year and hs 100 hits is best among NL first basemen.

"It's always an honor to play in the All-Star Game, and to be voted as a starter for the second straight year is really special," Freeman said in a release from the team. "I want to thank all of the fans who voted for me and my teammates, and I'm looking forward to representing the Braves in Cleveland."

The reigning National League Rookie of the Year, Acuña will make his first All Star Game appearance. He's hitting .287 with 19 home runs this season, and has been a spark for Atlanta's offense since moving to the leadoff spot in the lineup.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be in my first All-Star Game," said Acuña in a team release. "Hopefully there will be many more to follow. Thanks to all the fans for their support, to my family and to all my people from Venezuela."

The 2019 All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 9 in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be aired on FOX 5 Atlanta starting at 7 p.m.

The remaining All-Stars will be announced Sunday evening.