- There is no man on earth hotter than Freddie Freeman! Speaking in baseball terms of course.

Freddie's historic 200th homerun Sunday is only part of the story he is carving out with his bat!

So, while Braves fans celebrate the arrivals of Ronald Acuña and Austin Riley, Freeman just keeps on keepin’ on!

The home run that won the game for the Braves Saturday night set off a joyous celebration at the plate!

Over the last ten games, Freddie has batted .425 and hit homers in four straight games.

Only nine players in Braves history have hit 200 or more home runs.

Hank Aaron, Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones and Dale Murphy among them.

Now Freddie’s setting himself up for Braves immortality.

And the cool thing is he just seems to be getting warmed up!