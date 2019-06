- Deaf athletes from across the country are in Atlanta to play basketball this week participating in The Mike Glenn Camp for The Deaf.

Former NBA player Mike Glenn opened the doors to his camp Sunday.

Campers are set to spend the week in practice sessions, drills, scrimmages, and games.

The events are spread out between three locations: The Ebster Gym, The Decatur Recreation Center, and the Clairmont Presbyterian Church.

The camp is celebrating a special milestone this year. This year is its 40th year.