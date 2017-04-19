< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419420947" data-article-version="1.0">Former Braves lead Washington to 5-3 win over Atlanta</h1>
</header>
<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 09:28AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419420947-249618650" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 09:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419420947" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>aTL</strong> - Nationals closer Sean Doolittle knew his team couldn't afford to falter in the late innings for the second straight night.</p><p content="''I hesitate to use the phrase that today was a must-win game because it's still the third week of July,'' Doolittle said. ''But after a tough one (Friday) night and knowing what the standings already are, I think tonight was really, really important for us.''" data-reactid="32" type="text">''I hesitate to use the phrase that today was a must-win game because it's still the third week of July,'' Doolittle said. ''But after a tough one (Friday) night and knowing what the standings already are, I think tonight was really, really important for us.''</p><p content="<a class="yom-entity-link yom-entity-sports_player" href="/mlb/players/7701/">Anibal Sanchez</a> outpitched <a class="yom-entity-link yom-entity-sports_player" href="/mlb/players/10423/">Mike Soroka</a> and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, <a class="yom-entity-link yom-entity-sports_player" href="/mlb/players/9100/">Matt Adams</a> homered and Washington beat the <a class="yom-entity-link yom-entity-sports_team" href="/mlb/teams/atlanta/">Atlanta Braves</a> 5-3 on Saturday night." data-reactid="33" type="text">Anibal Sanchez outpitched Mike Soroka and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, Matt Adams homered and Washington beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Saturday night.</p><p content="Second-place Washington pulled within 5 1/2 games of the NL East-leading Braves, improving to 33-14 since May 24, best in the majors over that span. Atlanta has dropped four of five." data-reactid="34" type="text">Second-place Washington pulled within 5 1/2 games of the NL East-leading Braves, improving to 33-14 since May 24, best in the majors over that span. Atlanta has dropped four of five.</p><p content="Sanchez (6-6) got a big assist in the bottom of the fifth when shortstop <a class="yom-entity-link yom-entity-sports_player" href="/mlb/players/10056/">Trea Turner</a> turned a bases-loaded double play, leaping to nab <a class="yom-entity-link yom-entity-sports_player" href="/mlb/players/7707/">Nick Markakis</a>' liner and throwing to first to beat <a class="yom-entity-link yom-entity-sports_player" href="/mlb/players/8723/">Josh Donaldson</a> back to the bag." data-reactid="35" type="text">Sanchez (6-6) got a big assist in the bottom of the fifth when shortstop Trea Turner turned a bases-loaded double play, leaping to nab Nick Markakis' liner and throwing to first to beat Josh Donaldson back to the bag.</p><p content="Soroka (10-2) allowed four runs and nine hits in six innings. The 21-year-old All-Star had won 10 straight decisions, best by an Atlanta pitcher since Hall of Famer Greg Maddux had a 10-decision streak in 2001." data-reactid="36" type="text">Soroka (10-2) allowed four runs and nine hits in six innings. The 21-year-old All-Star had won 10 straight decisions, best by an Atlanta pitcher since Hall of Famer Greg Maddux had a 10-decision streak in 2001.</p><p content="''They've got a very good team and they're very hot of late, too,'' Soroka said. ''They're coming to win, too, with the same intent we do. It's going to be fun down the road. We play them a lot.''" data-reactid="37" type="text">''They've got a very good team and they're very hot of late, too,'' Soroka said. ''They're coming to win, too, with the same intent we do. It's going to be fun down the road. We play them a lot.''</p><p content="Doolittle got the last five outs, facing the minimum, for his 21st save in 25 chances. He struck out <a class="yom-entity-link yom-entity-sports_player" href="/mlb/players/10646/">Ronald Acuna Jr.</a> with a runner at second to end the eighth and breezed through the ninth." data-reactid="38" type="text">Doolittle got the last five outs, facing the minimum, for his 21st save in 25 chances. He struck out Ronald Acuna Jr. with a runner at second to end the eighth and breezed through the ninth.</p><p content="That was hardly the case Friday, when Donaldson won it in the ninth off <a class="yom-entity-link yom-entity-sports_player" href="/mlb/players/6922/">Fernando Rodney</a>. This time, Rodney retired one batter in the eighth before Doolittle came in." data-reactid="39" type="text">That was hardly the case Friday, when Donaldson won it in the ninth off Fernando Rodney. This time, Rodney retired one batter in the eighth before Doolittle came in.</p><p content="''I was able to pick him up,'' Doolittle said. ''I felt really good about that because I think the last time I came in with his runner on, I didn't pick him up. I really wanted to help him out after he extended himself last night.''" data-reactid="40" type="text">''I was able to pick him up,'' Doolittle said. ''I felt really good about that because I think the last time I came in with his runner on, I didn't pick him up. I really wanted to help him out after he extended himself last night.''</p><p content="Washington went up 4-1 in the fifth when Sanchez reached on an infield single to third, took second on Donaldson's throwing error and scored on Turner's double. Turner took third on <a class="yom-entity-link yom-entity-sports_player" href="/mlb/players/9302/">Adam Eaton</a>'s single and scored on <a class="yom-entity-link yom-entity-sports_player" href="/mlb/players/9106/">Anthony Rendon</a>'s single. Eaton scored on Juan Soto's single." data-reactid="41" type="text">Washington went up 4-1 in the fifth when Sanchez reached on an infield single to third, took second on Donaldson's throwing error and scored on Turner's double. Turner took third on Adam Eaton's single and scored on Anthony Rendon's single. Eaton scored on Juan Soto's single.</p><p content="The Nationals took a 5-3 lead in the eighth off A.J. Minter as Turner singled, stole second and scored on Eaton's single." data-reactid="42" type="text">The Nationals took a 5-3 lead in the eighth off A.J. Minter as Turner singled, stole second and scored on Eaton's single.</p><p content="Adams went deep for the 15th time, an opposite-field homer that bounced off the top of the wall in left-center and into the stands to tie it at 1-all in the fourth." data-reactid="43" type="text">Adams, who is a former Brave went deep for the 15th time, an opposite-field homer that bounced off the top of the wall in left-center and into the stands to tie it at 1-all in the fourth.</p><p content="Sanchez, who pitched for the Braves last year and helped them win the division, allowed three runs and six hits and has a 2.70 ERA in his last nine starts." data-reactid="44" type="text">Sanchez, who pitched for the Braves last year and helped them win the division, allowed three runs and six hits and has a 2.70 ERA in his last nine starts.</p><p content="Atlanta led 1-0 in the first when Acuna reached on an infield single, stole second base, advanced on a flyout and scored on Freddie Freeman's single." data-reactid="45" type="text">Atlanta led 1-0 in the first when Acuna reached on an infield single, stole second base, advanced on a flyout and scored on Freddie Freeman's single.</p><p content="Brian McCann's ninth homer, a two-run shot in the sixth, chased Sanchez and cut the lead to 4-3." data-reactid="46" type="text">Brian McCann's ninth homer, a two-run shot in the sixth, chased Sanchez and cut the lead to 4-3.</p><p content="STREAKING" data-reactid="47" type="text">STREAKING</p><p content="Acuna has reached safely in 26 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors. He added two stolen bases and has seven in his last five games to become the first Brave since Jason Heyward in 2012 to have a 20-homer, 20-stolen base season. ... Rendon went 2 for 4 and is batting .436 with seven RBIs, five walks and six runs scored in his last nine games. ... Donaldson walked in the third and has reached safely in 17 straight games." data-reactid="48" type="text">Acuna has reached safely in 26 straight games, the longest active streak in the majors. He added two stolen bases and has seven in his last five games to become the first Brave since Jason Heyward in 2012 to have a 20-homer, 20-stolen base season. ... Rendon went 2 for 4 and is batting .436 with seven RBIs, five walks and six runs scored in his last nine games. ... Donaldson walked in the third and has reached safely in 17 straight games.</p><p content="TRAINER'S ROOM" data-reactid="49" type="text">TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p content="Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer, on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain, reported to the ballpark with less pain. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was allowed to stretch and throw from 90 feet and then 60 feet with no limitations before having a 15-pitch bullpen session. ''We'll see how he feels tomorrow and try to throw another bullpen on Monday,'' manager Dave Martinez said." data-reactid="50" type="text">Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer, on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain, reported to the ballpark with less pain. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was allowed to stretch and throw from 90 feet and then 60 feet with no limitations before having a 15-pitch bullpen session. ''We'll see how he feels tomorrow and try to throw another bullpen on Monday,'' manager Dave Martinez said.</p><p content="Braves: LHP Max Fried, on the injured list with an index finger blister, will throw a side session Sunday in hopes of returning to the rotation next weekend at Philadelphia." data-reactid="51" type="text">Braves: LHP Max Fried, on the injured list with an index finger blister, will throw a side session Sunday in hopes of returning to the rotation next weekend at Philadelphia.</p><p content="UP NEXT" data-reactid="52" type="text">UP NEXT</p><p content="Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde and RHP Joe Ross are candidates to start if RHP Austin Voth (1-0, 4.35 ERA) is unable to pitch. Voth had a tender shoulder after his bullpen session Thursday, and Martinez said it's too early to know if he'll be ready for the series finale." data-reactid="53" type="text">Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde and RHP Joe Ross are candidates to start if RHP Austin Voth (1-0, 4.35 ERA) is unable to pitch. Voth had a tender shoulder after his bullpen session Thursday, and Martinez said it's too early to know if he'll be ready for the series finale.</p><p content="Braves: RHP Kevin Gausman (2-5, 6.21 ERA) will return from a stint with plantar fasciitis to make his first start since June 10. He allowed 15 earned runs in his last three starts, a span of 8 1/3 innings, before going on the injured list." data-reactid="54" type="text">Braves: RHP Kevin Gausman (2-5, 6.21 ERA) will return from a stint with plantar fasciitis to make his first start since June 10. He allowed 15 earned runs in his last three starts, a span of 8 1/3 innings, before going on the injured list.</p><p class="canvas-atom" content="---" data-reactid="55" style="margin-top:0in; margin-right:0in; margin-bottom:12.0pt; margin-left:0in; text-align:start; -webkit-text-stroke-width:0px" type="text"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="background:white"><span style="font-variant-ligatures:normal"><span style="font-variant-caps:normal"><span style="orphans:2"><span style="widows:2"><span style="text-decoration-style:initial"><span style="text-decoration-color:initial"><span style="word-spacing:0px"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-size:11.5pt"><span style="font-family:"Helvetica",sans-serif"><span style="color:#26282a">-</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404981" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/donaldson-s-9th-inning-single-lifts-braves-over-nats-4-3" title="Donaldson's 9th-inning single lifts Braves over Nats 4-3" data-articleId="419291916" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/07/Donaldson_plays_in_simulated_game_0_6871210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/07/Donaldson_plays_in_simulated_game_0_6871210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/07/Donaldson_plays_in_simulated_game_0_6871210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/07/Donaldson_plays_in_simulated_game_0_6871210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/07/Donaldson_plays_in_simulated_game_0_6871210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Donaldson's 9th-inning single lifts Braves over Nats 4-3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 12:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Josh Donaldson's bases-loaded single off Fernando Rodney in the ninth inning lifted the Atlanta Braves over the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Friday night after Luke Jackson allowed a tying, two-run homer to Victor Robles in the top half.</p><p>Ronald Acuña Jr., who had three hits, led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk off Rodney (0-3) and took second on Dansby Swanson's single. Freddie Freeman walked on four pitches, loading the bases.</p><p>Nationals manager Dave Martinez brought in left fielder Juan Soto as a fifth infielder, including three on the left side against the right-handed hitting Donaldson.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/bria-holmes-scores-17-points-connecticut-routs-atlanta-1" title="Bria Holmes scores 17 points, Connecticut routs Atlanta" data-articleId="419290689" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bria Holmes scores 17 points, Connecticut routs Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 12:10AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bria Holmes scored 17 points and the Connecticut Sun routed the Atlanta Dream 98-69 on Friday night for their third straight victory.</p><p>Jasmine Thomas added 14 points, Jonquel Jones has 12, Alyssa Thomas 11 and Morgan Tuck 10.</p><p>The Eastern Conference-leading Sun (12-6) were 11 of 26 from 3-point range and shot 49% overall to win for the 15th time in their last 16 home games.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/early-exit-for-tiger-woods-at-british-open" title="Early exit for Tiger Woods at British Open" data-articleId="419131442" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/tiger-woods-wnyw-GettyImages_1563550178152_7534577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/tiger-woods-wnyw-GettyImages_1563550178152_7534577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/tiger-woods-wnyw-GettyImages_1563550178152_7534577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/tiger-woods-wnyw-GettyImages_1563550178152_7534577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/tiger-woods-wnyw-GettyImages_1563550178152_7534577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="US golfer Tiger Woods waves to the crowd as he leaves the 18th hole after the second round of the British Open golf Championships at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 19, 2019.(Photo credit ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Early exit for Tiger Woods at British Open</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 11:28AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 01:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Tiger Woods turned and saluted the fans at Royal Portrush who saw him for two days at this British Open, but no more.</p><p>A Masters champion in April, Woods ended the major championship season by missing another cut after a 1-over 70, and then said he would skip the World Golf Championship next week to rest up.</p><p>"It's more frustrating than anything else because this is a major championship and I love playing in these events," Woods said after finishing two rounds at 6-over 148 with no birdies on the par 5s for the week. "And unfortunately, I've only had a chance to win one of them and was able to do it. But the other three, I didn't do very well."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> 