Company will pay you $1,000 to ditch corporate chains and drink local for a month"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/coffee-lover-company-will-pay-you-1000-to-ditch-corporate-chains-and-drink-local-for-a-month">Coffee lover? Company will pay you $1,000 to ditch corporate chains and drink local for a month</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/singer-tamika-scott-and-black-media-girls-tour-talk-black-women-s-expo"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Image%20from%20iOS_1568307564826.jpg_7654041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Singer Tamika Scott and Black Media Girls Tour talk Black Women's Expo"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/singer-tamika-scott-and-black-media-girls-tour-talk-black-women-s-expo">Singer Tamika Scott and Black Media Girls Tour talk Black Women's Expo</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/rozanda-chilli-thomas-and-son-tron-austin-stop-by-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/TLC_s_Chilli_and_her_son_and_artist_Tron_0_7654115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rozanda 'Chilli" Thomas and son Tron Austin stop by Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/rozanda-chilli-thomas-and-son-tron-austin-stop-by-good-day-atlanta">Rozanda 'Chilli" Thomas and son Tron Austin stop by Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/miles-davis-nephew-vince-wilburn-jr-talks-birth-of-the-cool-on-gda">Miles Davis' nephew Vince Wilburn Jr. talks 'Birth Of The Cool' on GDA</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/coffee-lover-company-will-pay-you-1000-to-ditch-corporate-chains-and-drink-local-for-a-month">Coffee lover? Company will pay you $1,000 to ditch corporate chains and drink local for a month</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/singer-tamika-scott-and-black-media-girls-tour-talk-black-women-s-expo">Singer Tamika Scott and Black Media Girls Tour talk Black Women's Expo</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/rozanda-chilli-thomas-and-son-tron-austin-stop-by-good-day-atlanta">Rozanda 'Chilli" Thomas and son Tron Austin stop by Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/kenny-burns-and-andre-harrell-talk-revolt-music-summit-on-good-day-atlanta">Kenny Burns and Andre Harrell talk Revolt Music Summit on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/kfc-to-offer-6-couples-chicken-themed-wedding-kfc-is-all-about-living-your-best-life">KFC to offer 6 couples chicken-themed wedding: ‘KFC is all about living your best life'</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/miles-davis-nephew-vince-wilburn-jr-talks-birth-of-the-cool-on-gda"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/9DEA6EAAE49A43118F309BBB643C9348_1568311352321_7654090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Miles Davis' nephew Vince Wilburn Jr. talks 'Birth Of The Cool' on GDA"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/miles-davis-nephew-vince-wilburn-jr-talks-birth-of-the-cool-on-gda">Miles Davis' nephew Vince Wilburn Jr. talks 'Birth Of The Cool' on GDA</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/singer-tamika-scott-and-black-media-girls-tour-talk-black-women-s-expo"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Image%20from%20iOS_1568307564826.jpg_7654041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Singer Tamika Scott and Black Media Girls Tour talk Black Women's Expo"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/singer-tamika-scott-and-black-media-girls-tour-talk-black-women-s-expo">Singer Tamika Scott and Black Media Girls Tour talk Black Women's Expo</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/rozanda-chilli-thomas-and-son-tron-austin-stop-by-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/TLC_s_Chilli_and_her_son_and_artist_Tron_0_7654115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rozanda 'Chilli" Thomas and son Tron Austin stop by Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/rozanda-chilli-thomas-and-son-tron-austin-stop-by-good-day-atlanta">Rozanda 'Chilli" Thomas and son Tron Austin stop by Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/kenny-burns-and-andre-harrell-talk-revolt-music-summit-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Revolt_1568305826476_7653799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kenny Burns and Andre Harrell talk Revolt Music Summit on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/kenny-burns-and-andre-harrell-talk-revolt-music-summit-on-good-day-atlanta">Kenny Burns and Andre Harrell talk Revolt Music Summit on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/miles-davis-nephew-vince-wilburn-jr-talks-birth-of-the-cool-on-gda">Miles Davis' nephew Vince Wilburn Jr. talks 'Birth Of The Cool' on GDA</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/singer-tamika-scott-and-black-media-girls-tour-talk-black-women-s-expo">Singer Tamika Scott and Black Media Girls Tour talk Black Women's Expo</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/rozanda-chilli-thomas-and-son-tron-austin-stop-by-good-day-atlanta">Rozanda 'Chilli" Thomas and son Tron Austin stop by Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/kenny-burns-and-andre-harrell-talk-revolt-music-summit-on-good-day-atlanta">Kenny Burns and Andre Harrell talk Revolt Music Summit on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/sports/high-5-sports/team-of-the-week-pep-rally-at-east-jackson-high-school">Team of the Week pep rally at East Jackson High School</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jarad-j-talks-latest-antonio-brown-sexual-assault-allegations">Jarad J talks Antonio Brown sexual assault allegations</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/miles-davis-nephew-vince-wilburn-jr-talks-birth-of-the-cool-on-gda"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/9DEA6EAAE49A43118F309BBB643C9348_1568311352321_7654090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Miles Davis' nephew Vince Wilburn Jr. talks 'Birth Of The Cool' on GDA"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/miles-davis-nephew-vince-wilburn-jr-talks-birth-of-the-cool-on-gda">Miles Davis' nephew Vince Wilburn Jr. talks 'Birth Of The Cool' on GDA</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/singer-tamika-scott-and-black-media-girls-tour-talk-black-women-s-expo"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Image%20from%20iOS_1568307564826.jpg_7654041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Singer Tamika Scott and Black Media Girls Tour talk Black Women's Expo"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/singer-tamika-scott-and-black-media-girls-tour-talk-black-women-s-expo">Singer Tamika Scott and Black Media Girls Tour talk Black Women's Expo</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/rozanda-chilli-thomas-and-son-tron-austin-stop-by-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/TLC_s_Chilli_and_her_son_and_artist_Tron_0_7654115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rozanda 'Chilli" Thomas and son Tron Austin stop by Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/rozanda-chilli-thomas-and-son-tron-austin-stop-by-good-day-atlanta">Rozanda 'Chilli" Thomas and son Tron Austin stop by Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/kenny-burns-and-andre-harrell-talk-revolt-music-summit-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Revolt_1568305826476_7653799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kenny Burns and Andre Harrell talk Revolt Music Summit on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/kenny-burns-and-andre-harrell-talk-revolt-music-summit-on-good-day-atlanta">Kenny Burns and Andre Harrell talk Revolt Music Summit on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/miles-davis-nephew-vince-wilburn-jr-talks-birth-of-the-cool-on-gda">Miles Davis' nephew Vince Wilburn Jr. talks 'Birth Of The Cool' on GDA</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/singer-tamika-scott-and-black-media-girls-tour-talk-black-women-s-expo">Singer Tamika Scott and Black Media Girls Tour talk Black Women's Expo</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/rozanda-chilli-thomas-and-son-tron-austin-stop-by-good-day-atlanta">Rozanda 'Chilli" Thomas and son Tron Austin stop by Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/kenny-burns-and-andre-harrell-talk-revolt-music-summit-on-good-day-atlanta">Kenny Burns and Andre Harrell talk Revolt Music Summit on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/sports/high-5-sports/team-of-the-week-pep-rally-at-east-jackson-high-school">Team of the Week pep rally at East Jackson High School</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/jarad-j-talks-latest-antonio-brown-sexual-assault-allegations">Jarad J talks Antonio Brown sexual assault allegations</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/community">Helping Hands</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428437758" data-article-version="1.0">Flowers, Keuchel help Braves beat Phillies 3-1</h1> data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428437758-249618650" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/flowers-keuchel-help-braves-beat-phillies-3-1">ROB MAADDI, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 11:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428437758" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PHILADELPHIA (AP)</strong> - Tyler Flowers hit a three-run homer, Dallas Keuchel struck out eight in six innings and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 Wednesday night.</p><p>The Braves reduced their magic number to eight, pending Washington's result at Minnesota.</p><p>The Phillies entered two games behind the Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.</p><p>Keuchel (8-5) gave up one run and three hits to win his fifth straight start. Chris Martin struck out the side on nine pitches in the seventh. Shane Greene worked the eighth and Mark Melancon finished for his 10th save in 10 tries with Atlanta.</p><p>Melancon got some defensive help to close it. With two runners on and one out, shortstop Dansby Swanson made a leaping catch on pinch-hitter Brad Miller's liner up the middle. Third baseman Josh Donaldson then reached over the dugout railing and snared Maikel Franco's foul pop.</p><p>Phillies starter Zach Eflin (8-12) allowed three unearned runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings.</p><p>Donaldson reached on shortstop Jean Segura's throwing error with one out in the fourth and Matt Joyce followed with a single. After pinch-hitter Rafael Ortega struck out, Flowers drove a 2-2 fastball into the left-field seats to give the Braves a 3-0 lead.</p><p>Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins hit consecutive singles to start the bottom half of the inning. Harper scored on Scott Kingery's fielder's choice grounder to cut it to 3-1.</p><p>The Phillies had the bases loaded with one out in the fifth, but Harper grounded into a double play.</p><p>Harper saved a run in the ninth when he made a perfect, no-hop throw to the plate to retire Austin Riley trying to score from second on a single by Ozzie Albies.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Braves: LF Johan Camargo left the game after fouling a ball off his right leg below the knee in the fourth inning. ... RF Nick Markakis took live batting practice and threw from the outfield. He'll do it again Thursday. He could return this weekend against the Nationals.</p><p>Phillies: LF Corey Dickerson left the game with left foot soreness after grounding out in the sixth. ... RHP Edubray Ramos threw 15 pitches in a live batting practice session. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404981" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/girlfriend-of-browns-de-smith-killed-in-roadside-accident" title="Girlfriend of Browns DE Smith killed in roadside accident" data-articleId="428353022" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/GettyImages-1080690640_1568295599858_7653535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/GettyImages-1080690640_1568295599858_7653535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/GettyImages-1080690640_1568295599858_7653535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/GettyImages-1080690640_1568295599858_7653535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/GettyImages-1080690640_1568295599858_7653535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 25: Chris Smith #50 of the Cleveland Browns in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cleveland won 35-20. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girlfriend of Browns DE Smith killed in roadside accident</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 02:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 09:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CLEVELAND (AP) - The girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith was killed in a roadside accident that happened after his car spun out on the highway.</p><p>The team said Petara Cordero, died when she was struck by an oncoming car on I-90 West at around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Cordero was a passenger in Smith's Lamborghini, which had a tire malfunction and he struck the median wall.</p><p>Cordero exited the vehicle and was standing on the road's shoulder when a car driven by a 47-year-old woman smashed into the passenger side of Smith's car.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ex-nfl-player-doctor-are-arrested-in-georgia-opioid-case" title="Ex-NFL player, doctor are arrested in Georgia opioid case" data-articleId="428372073" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.01.36.12_1493167470508_3204453_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.01.36.12_1493167470508_3204453_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.01.36.12_1493167470508_3204453_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.01.36.12_1493167470508_3204453_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.01.36.12_1493167470508_3204453_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ex-NFL player, doctor are arrested in Georgia opioid case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JEFF MARTIN, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 04:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former NFL football player and a Georgia doctor face charges of illegally distributing prescription drugs, including opioids.</p><p>Former New Orleans Saints player Sedrick Hodge sold oxycodone pills in Cartersville, Georgia, northwest of Atlanta, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Hodge, 40, is accused of illegal distribution of controlled substances, among other charges.</p><p>Dr. Victor Hanson, 86, faces 14 counts of illegal drug distribution involving prescriptions that included powerful opioid painkillers, prosecutors said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/dickerson-homers-twice-leads-phils-to-6-5-win-over-braves" title="Dickerson homers twice, leads Phils to 6-5 win over Braves" data-articleId="428281597" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dickerson homers twice, leads Phils to 6-5 win over Braves</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 01:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Corey Dickerson homered twice to help Philadelphia's wild-card push and the Phillies hit five home runs overall in a 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.</p><p>The Phillies entered three games behind the Cubs for the second wild-card spot in the NL.</p><p>J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper and Dickerson all homered in the first inning, Scott Kingery hit an inside-the-park homer and Dickerson tacked an insurance run with a solo shot late to help the Phillies win for the third time in four games.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/miles-davis-nephew-vince-wilburn-jr-talks-birth-of-the-cool-on-gda"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/9DEA6EAAE49A43118F309BBB643C9348_1568311352321_7654090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9DEA6EAAE49A43118F309BBB643C9348_1568311352321.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Miles Davis' nephew Vince Wilburn Jr. talks 'Birth Of The Cool' on GDA</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/coffee-lover-company-will-pay-you-1000-to-ditch-corporate-chains-and-drink-local-for-a-month"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/12/barista_1568309417320_7654214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A barista prepares coffee drinks. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)" title="barista_1568309417320-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Coffee lover? (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)" title="barista_1568309417320-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Coffee lover? Company will pay you $1,000 to ditch corporate chains and drink local for a month</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/singer-tamika-scott-and-black-media-girls-tour-talk-black-women-s-expo"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Image from iOS_1568307564826.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Singer Tamika Scott and Black Media Girls Tour talk Black Women's Expo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/rozanda-chilli-thomas-and-son-tron-austin-stop-by-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="TLC_s_Chilli_and_her_son_and_artist_Tron_0_20190912165458"/> </figure> <h3>Rozanda 'Chilli" Thomas and son Tron Austin stop by Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/kenny-burns-and-andre-harrell-talk-revolt-music-summit-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Kenny Burns & Andre Harrell"/> </figure> <h3>Kenny Burns and Andre Harrell talk Revolt Music Summit on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-jersey-shore-star-the-situation-released-from-federal-prison"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="GETTY-The-Situation-Michael-Sorrentino_sized_1568304496871-402429.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>"Jersey Shore" star 'The Situation' released from federal prison</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> 