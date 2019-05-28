Mayor Lauren Poe lost a bet to Athens, Georgia, Mayor Kelly Girtz in the Wyland National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation.
In a video posted on the city's Facebook page, a smiling, jersey-clad Poe held a Bulldogs pompom in his right hand and did the Gator chomp motion while saying, "Go Bulldogs!"
The mayors placed a friendly wager to see which city would conserve the most water.
Athens finished in first place. Poe said Gainesville finished in sixth place for cities its size, with 5,850 pledges to save some 24 million gallons of water.
Posted May 28 2019 11:46PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 11:53PM EDT
Stephen Strasburg matched his season high with 11 strikeouts in seven innings and the Washington Nationals took the lead on three straight walks to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Tuesday night.
Howie Kendrick had three hits, including his ninth homer, and scored two runs for Washington. Trea Turner also had three hits.
Braves rookie Austin Riley's two-run homer off Kyle Barraclough in the eighth cut Washington's lead to 5-4. Riley had three hits. His sixth homer in his 13th game cleared the center field wall.
Posted May 28 2019 10:22PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 11:04PM EDT
MLS Champions Atlanta United continue to give fans fits.
Since their 5-match win streak, they have lost two in a row.
The Five Stripes will play again Wednesday evening at Mercedes-Benz Stations against Minnesota.
Posted May 28 2019 11:00PM EDT
Before the Atlanta Braves headed to SunTrust Park to battle the Washington Nationals, they helped out some of Georgia’s youngest folks going through their own battles.
The Braves visited Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston on Tuesday.
Players such as pitchers Touki Toussaint and Sean Newcomb, along with rookie Austin Riley made the trip.