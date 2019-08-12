< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Falcons safety Ricardo Allen primed for comeback season Falcons safety Ricardo Allen primed for comeback season comeback season"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423389124.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423389124");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423389124-423388099"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/ricardo%20allen_1565626900856.jpg_7587585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/ricardo%20allen_1565626900856.jpg_7587585_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/ricardo%20allen_1565626900856.jpg_7587585_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/ricardo%20allen_1565626900856.jpg_7587585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/ricardo%20allen_1565626900856.jpg_7587585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423389124-423388099" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/ricardo%20allen_1565626900856.jpg_7587585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/ricardo%20allen_1565626900856.jpg_7587585_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/ricardo%20allen_1565626900856.jpg_7587585_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/ricardo%20allen_1565626900856.jpg_7587585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/ricardo%20allen_1565626900856.jpg_7587585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/falcons-safety-ricardo-allen-primed-for-comeback-season">FOX 5 Sports </a>, <a By FOX 5 Sports, Kelly Price
Posted Aug 12 2019 12:22PM EDT
Updated Aug 12 2019 07:01PM EDT That's when he knew.</p><p>"I could still feel it," Allen said in the <a href="https://www.atlantafalcons.com/video/the-setback-falcons-s-ricardo-allen">Falcons' first installment of their "Comeback Series,"</a> released this afternoon. "The numbness, the tinging sensation wasn't going away. I was like, 'this might actually be something.'"</p><p>Instead of having the breakout year he was hoping for in 2018, Allen was sidelined with a torn Achilles tendon.</p><p>"It's very weird because it ain't no pain. It ain't no pain or nothing," he recalled. "It's like a pop and then it goes away. The rest of your body feels normal. It's just you don't have a connection like from your foot to your leg."</p><p>In the first installment of the Falcons series, Allen became emotional talking about how he felt his absence negatively affected his teammates.</p><p>"I knew other people was going to need me," he said. "Like, I was put in a position to help other people, and that's like my biggest thing."</p><p>Allen's wife, Gracie, said the time frame between her husband's injury and his surgery was the most difficult stretch of the setback.</p><p>"There was all of a sudden this hope that was put back into us," she said of the moments after Allen's surgery. "It was like, 'We're on the way up now.' Because when you're just stagnant and you know you're injured, and it's not getting better, it's still there. And then you get your surgery and you're healed, and it's reinforced, now you know every day is one day closer (to returning)."</p><p>The second part of Allen's comeback story will be released by the Falcons on Wednesday afternoon. 