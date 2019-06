- A bunch of young athletes got their chance to meet the star quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons.

Matt Ryan took part in a football clinic Thursday in Decatur.

It's part of Gatorade's 15th annual Beat the Heat program.

The program aims to inform young athletes, parents, and coaches on how proper hydration can prevent heat-related illnesses.

Ryan said it is important for the kids to stay hydrated, so they can remain active on the field.

The Falcons quarterback also participated in a number of drills with the kids.