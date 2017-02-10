Matt Ryan has a message for Atlanta sports fans

- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan took to Twitter to thank Atlanta sports fans and to encourage them to support all of the professional teams in the city.

The video post comes days after Ryan won the NFL Most Valuable Player award and the Falcons lost Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots. Ryan threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns in the deflating loss. The Falcons were up 25 points in the 3rd quarter, but ended up falling to the Patriots in overtime.

Ryan also posted a message to Instagram earlier in the week about the Super Bowl loss, and how he feels for the city of Atlanta. He also gave credit to the Patriots for the win.

We came up short last night and my heart hurts for you Atlanta. Hats off to New England they played a heck of a game. We will adapt, we will over come, we will #RiseUp again. A photo posted by Matt Ryan (@ryan_matt02) on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:34pm PST Ryan threw for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns in the regular season on the way to the MVP award. He only had seven interceptions while completing 69.9% of his passes.

NEXT ARTICLE: GA girl takes priceless notes on dad watching Falcons in Super Bowl