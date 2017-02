After two weeks of waiting, the day is finally here. The Atlanta Falcons are facing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Falcons fans poured into the stadium throughout the day, although some just came to tailgate.

Back in Atlanta, it was time to #RiseUp even in the FOX 5 Atlanta newsroom.

Show us how you are celebrating using hashtag #FalconsOnFOX5.