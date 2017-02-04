Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan named NFL's Most Valuable Player

- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player for the 2016 season by the Associated Press Saturday night. Ryan won the award the night before he leads his team into Super Bowl LI.

Ryan beat out New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for the MVP award. Ryan and the Falcons battle Brady and the Patriots for the Super Bowl title Sunday night.

Ryan is the first player in Falcons history to win the AP's NFL Most Valuable Player award. Ryan led the NFL in quarterback rating this season, while throwing for 38 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. The Falcons advanced to the Super Bowl for only the second time in franchise history.

#MattVP!



For the first time in franchise history, we have the AP MVP of the NFL.



Congratulations, #MattyIce!❄️ pic.twitter.com/Rfhivhm6Ra — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 5, 2017

This is the fourth straight year and the ninth of the last ten that a quarterback has been named NFL MVP.

The MVP was chosen by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who cover the NFL regularly. Ryan received 25 votes. Brady received 10. Others who received votes included rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders, and quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay and Dak Prescott of the Cowboys.

RELATED: Former Falcon Morten Andersen chosen for Hall of Fame

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

MORE: Falcons News on FOX5Atlanta.com