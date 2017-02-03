Falcons fans 'rise up' in DeKalb County Falcons News Falcons fans 'rise up' in DeKalb County Hundreds of DeKalb County employees sported their Falcon's gear and pride during a Rise Up Pep Rally Friday.

The spirited gathering featured DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and the original Bird Lady Keisha Burns, and several commissioners.

Employees danced and cheered on our NFC Champions and enjoyed lunch compliments of CEO Michael Thurmond.

Former Falcons Ovie Mughelli and Dewey McClain pumped up the crowd. Former Falcon Linebacker McClain is predicting victory for the Dirty Birds in Houston.

“Everything is in the stars. Our oldest Falcons player wore number 51. This is the 51st year of the Falcons, and this is the 51st Super Bowl. All the stars are lining up. All we need to do is bring home the Super Bowl,” the former NFL player said.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

