Share your #FalconsFriday photos!

Mohawk Corporate, courtesy of Amber Nix
 
Baby's first Super Bowl - Picture from Jessica Owens
 
Photo from Carrie Anne Brown Thrower
 
Photo from David Flemming in Newton County
 
Photo from @shobaanil on Twitter
 
Max the future service dog says RISE UP! He was decked out in Falcons gear on Good Day Atlanta Friday morning. 
 
Rise Up from the Special Olympics GA staff
 
Pre-K students at Yvette's Little World in LaGrange,GA support the Falcons and say Rise Up!
 
Mary Jo Coker says 'Do the Dirty Bird!'
 
Falcons Friday cupcakes, picture shared by Lisa DiFranco Price
 
Sherro Dontt says Let's go Falcons
 
Atlanta Womens OBGYN at Piedmont Hospital
 
Sherry Dunn says Rise Up Atlanta!
 
Sherry Pope says Let's go Falcons
 
Photo: LeeAnne Hudson
 
Photo courtesy of Kayla McKenna
 
Photo coutesy of Erica Wyatt
 
Alyse Eady shared this picture with fellow Good Day Atlanta anchors Katie Beasley & Paul Milliken
 
Rise Up from Erica Wyatt
 
Gwinnett Dermatology celebrates Falcon Friday courtesy of Valorie English
 
Posted:Feb 03 2017 08:49AM EST

Updated:Feb 03 2017 04:00PM EST

ATLANTA - The state of Georgia is "rising up" and honoring the Atlanta Falcons on Friday as they gear up for the Super Bowl this weekend. 

Governor Nathan Deal proclaimed February 3 as "Falcons Friday," asking fans to support the team by wearing Falcons gear. 

"After 51 long years of waiting, it is now time for Georgia residents throughout the state and Falcons fans across the nation to rise up in support of our Atlanta Falcons as they go to claim the Lombardi Trophy," Governor Deal said in a news release Thursday afternoon. 

RELATED: 'Falcons Friday' proclaimed by Georgia's governor

We love seeing your #FalconsFriday photos - please share them with us on Facebook, Twitter or tag us on Instagram

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

MORE: Falcons News on FOX5Atlanta.com

 

