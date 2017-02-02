If you think the Super Bowl is all talk... Falcons News If you think the Super Bowl is all talk... The Super Bowl is a lot of talk. The week leading up to the big game, media from around the world press players, couches, fans, or anyone around for the right quote, soundbite and phrase.

The Atlanta Falcons held their last media availability on Thursday before their big game against the New England Patriots on Sunday in Super Bowl LI. Despite the lengths everyone has taken to make the week living out of a hotel, playing one of the biggest game of their lives feel normal, it is kind of hard when being peppered with questions for an hour… or waiting to be.

Players by this point have heard it all and quite possibly the members of the press have asked everything. It can sometimes create a strange muscle memory of questions and responses.

Still, players said the endless parade of cameras and microphones are the conduit they use to connect to their fans, which makes all the media presence positive or at least palatable.

“It’s not too strenuous. There are harder things to do than sit and talk for 60 minutes,” said Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

But if the tables were turned, could the players and reporters take each other places? You’ll just have to go to the video for that one.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX, starting at 11 a.m.

