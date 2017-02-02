DeShaun Watson: My heart is with the Falcons Falcons News DeShaun Watson: My heart is with the Falcons Three weeks ago he led Clemson to the College Football National championship, and Thursday the former Gainesville High School star and Falcons ball boy is making the rounds in Houston.

DeShaun Watson spent the afternoon on Radio Row in Houston. He talked to FOX 5's Buck Lanford about how excited he is to be here at the Super Bowl because of his relationship with the Atlanta Falcons. He said his heart is with the Falcons and maintains a relationship with several of the Atlanta Falcons including Matt Ryan, Vic Beasley and Grady Jarrett.

"It's an experience, just being able to see, you know, what I've been dreaming about and what I have to do to get to that point. You know it's awesome just to be able to do that," said Watson.

He said he’s tried to leave his buddies alone this week in hopes they win the big game.

Watson was a ball boy for Atlanta Falcons while in high school for four years.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 News, starting at 11 a.m.

