CHOA shares photo of young Falcons fan battling cancer

- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta shared an adorable photo on Facebook this week of a young Falcons fan ready to cheer on her team during the Super Bowl this weekend.

"Ella is in her eighth month of chemo battling Langerhans cell histiocytosis," CHOA said.

According to CHOA's post, Ella loves to cheer on the Falcons in her custom-made hospital gown.

"She's hoping for a win against cancer, too," CHOA said.

The Atlanta Falcons will try for their first Vince Lombardi Trophy Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 News, starting at 11 a.m.

