Sublime Doughnuts 'Rising Up' for sweet Super Bowl bet

Sublime Doughnuts and Kane's Handcrafted Donuts in Boston have entered into a wager ahead of the big game, each betting a dozen handcrafted donuts that their respective teams will win. Along with that, the "losing" shop owner will have to pose for a picture in the opposing team's jersey while baking! To really get those kitchens heated up, both doughnut shops plan to trash-talk over social media, and encourage their customers to do the same.



Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken is a big fan of trash-talking (just ask Buck Lanford) -- and an even bigger fan of doughnuts! So he spent the morning getting in the spirit at the Sublime Doughnuts North Druid Hills location.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

